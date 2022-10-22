ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe football reestablished dominance over Ouachita Parish with a 45-14 victory

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

It took two overtimes for Ouachita Parish football to take down West Monroe and end its 27-year losing streak last season. On Friday, West Monroe (6-1) came out of the gate quickly and realigned history in a 45-14 win over the Lions (4-4).

Junior quarterback Hayden Federico had a stellar performance against the Lions. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 69 yards and ran for 34 yards while scoring three TDs.

"He always does a great job, an outstanding job," West Monroe coach Jerry Arledge said. "But all of our offensive kids do."

MORE OUACHITA How Ouachita Parish football's Carldell Sirmons has become one of the state's top rushers

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME Why Ole Miss baseball commit Hayden Federico still plays football despite knowing his future

Despite the two TD receptions the Rebels favored the run game, a familiar tactic for Ouachita. Gage DeJean ran 145 yards in 20 carries for a TD.

For Ouachita, standout running back Cardell Sirmons was one of the main playmakers in the game. He had 16 carries for 112 yards, one rushing TD, and three receptions for 35 yards and a TD reception.

"He is outstanding, he really is," Arledge said. "He's probably the most illusive running back we've played maybe ever – I'm serious."

Every time it seemed as the Lions gained some momentum, the Rebels killed their hope including two interceptions and a blocked punt. West Monroe's defense held Ouachita Parish to no points after the first quarter.

"Maybe they ran so fast in that first quarter that they got tired," Arledge said.

Ouachita Parish coach Todd Garvin said the events throughout the week fed into the outcome.

"It goes back to early in the week," Garvin said. "Just a lack of focus in practice, a lack of preparation."

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: West Monroe football reestablished dominance over Ouachita Parish with a 45-14 victory

The News-Star

The News-Star

