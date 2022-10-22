ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldorado, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado Eagles pick up big win over Iraan

By Shelbie Rhodes
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles hosted the Iraan Braves Friday night in a district match-up, coming off a bi-week.

The Eagles will strike first, Omar Barajas fakes the handoff and takes it in for himself.

Barajas had a night for himself, shortly after his first touchdown, he pounds his way into the endzone again.

The Eagles go on to win this one 42-0 over the Iraan Braves

Eldorado will go on the road next Friday to take on McCamey in search of another district win for the Eagles.

