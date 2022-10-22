HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado Eagles pick up big win over Iraan

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles hosted the Iraan Braves Friday night in a district match-up, coming off a bi-week.

The Eagles will strike first, Omar Barajas fakes the handoff and takes it in for himself.

Barajas had a night for himself, shortly after his first touchdown, he pounds his way into the endzone again.

The Eagles go on to win this one 42-0 over the Iraan Braves

Eldorado will go on the road next Friday to take on McCamey in search of another district win for the Eagles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.