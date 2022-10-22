ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

PD: Parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wiC1_0iiYMo9H00

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.

The woman is facing charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral.

PD: McAllen man accused of sexually abusing girl over six-year period

According to Flores, the woman was taking care of a disabled 11-year-old girl at her residence at the 800 block of Stonegate Drive. Flores said the child’s parents noticed she would get scared every time the healthcare worker was there, so they set up a camera.

After setting up the camera, they found that the woman was striking the child’s head with a book and notified authorities, Flores said.

HSCO: Man fatally shot after crash; witnesses detail encounter

The video shows the woman striking the child with a book twice “for no apparent reason,” Flores said, adding that she also slapped the girl several times in the face and grabbed her by the shirt and started yelling at her.

The identity of the woman has not been released, but she is now pending arraignment, Flores said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Healthcare worker charged with injury to a child

A 66-year-old woman was arrested Friday and accused of hitting the 11-year-old child in her care, according to Mission police. The child has a disability and requires 24-hour assistance, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores. Kathy Moses was charged with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person. She...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrant locked in car trunk as fleeing group drives into river, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was locked in the trunk of a car as smugglers fled from Border Patrol and drove into the Rio Grande Tuesday morning, authorities said. “Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk,” according to CBP. A camera operator in Rio Grande City saw people […]
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics. According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City. “A group […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
kurv.com

Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Passenger

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton. 30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was arraigned Saturday on murder, weapons, and drug charges, and ordered jailed on bonds totaling more than a-million dollars. Hidalgo County sheriff’s...
ALTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy