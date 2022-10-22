Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City
After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Superstorm Sandy: A look back at the impact 10 years ago at the Jersey shore
Sandy is one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with some $36.8 billion in damage in New Jersey and $32.8 billion in New York.
Halloween cocktails are being served at this spot in Atlantic City, NJ
Let’s face it, Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore. Sure, trick-or-treating (or in some towns, “trunk or treating”) is still alive and well, but college students and adults have started having fun with Halloween, too. So what better way to celebrate spooky season than with...
playnj.com
What Would Caesars Palace Casino In New York Mean For Atlantic City Casinos?
The idea of three casinos eventually opening in downstate New York continues to take intriguing twists and turns. One of the latest came last week when Caesars Entertainment sent out a press release regarding a partnership with SL Green Realty Corp. to redevelop a Time Square site into a “a premiere entertainment and gaming destination.”
njbmagazine.com
Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society Calls Atlantic City Home
Perry Thompson is not quite “on a mission from God,” as the fictional Blues Brothers would say, but he is on a musical journey to grow the four-year-old Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society (RBPS) into an international nonprofit organization that honors all genres of Black music, including rhythm & blues, jazz, soul, hip hop, reggae, gospel and Latin soul.
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
shorelocalnews.com
Disney on Ice comes to Boardwalk Hall
For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Frozen and Encanto as they come to life like never before at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13. Fans will sing along with favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more. As Olaf and Mirabel narrate the tales, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Man Accused of Killing FedEx Worker Near Airport
A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx driving instructor near Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township earlier this month after the employee didn’t approve of him becoming a driver for the company. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, was arrested for the murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51,...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
