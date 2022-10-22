ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Boxing Scene

Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City

After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
playnj.com

What Would Caesars Palace Casino In New York Mean For Atlantic City Casinos?

The idea of three casinos eventually opening in downstate New York continues to take intriguing twists and turns. One of the latest came last week when Caesars Entertainment sent out a press release regarding a partnership with SL Green Realty Corp. to redevelop a Time Square site into a “a premiere entertainment and gaming destination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society Calls Atlantic City Home

Perry Thompson is not quite “on a mission from God,” as the fictional Blues Brothers would say, but he is on a musical journey to grow the four-year-old Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society (RBPS) into an international nonprofit organization that honors all genres of Black music, including rhythm & blues, jazz, soul, hip hop, reggae, gospel and Latin soul.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

Disney on Ice comes to Boardwalk Hall

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Frozen and Encanto as they come to life like never before at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13. Fans will sing along with favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more. As Olaf and Mirabel narrate the tales, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Man Accused of Killing FedEx Worker Near Airport

A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx driving instructor near Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township earlier this month after the employee didn’t approve of him becoming a driver for the company. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, was arrested for the murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ

