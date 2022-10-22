ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now

Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"

The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com

Some Boxers with Good Records Who Were Overrated!

By Ken Hissner: Hal Bagwell, 100-5-8 (37), United Kingdom, was 30-0-3 when he lost to Johnny King, 150-36-13, in August of 1938 by knockout. There were past stories claiming he won 180 fights in a row that could never be proven. All his fights were in the UK, and per www.boxrec.com, I do not see him ever winning or fighting for any title until his final one, a minor title that he lost.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Boxing Scene

Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence

The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
BoxingNews24.com

Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th

By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final

The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora III: “It’s a business” fight says Gareth A. Davies

By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies says the December 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a “business” level fight to make money. Although 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is struggling to win fights at this stage of his career, sporting a dreadfully poor 1-3 record in his last four fights, he’s well known in the UK and good at selling fights.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
BoxingNews24.com

Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?

By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody

By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol vs. Ramirez – “One of the biggest fights of the year” – Eddie Hearn

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez card in less than two weeks from now, on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Pound-for-pound fighter Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title...

Comments / 0

Community Policy