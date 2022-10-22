Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now
Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum believes Spence vs. Crawford could have been made if Terence had a promoter
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford’s ex-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank believes that the Nebraska native’s lack of a promoter is why negotiations for his fight with Errol Spence Jr fell apart. Arum says that if he were still Crawford’s promoter, he would have sat down with Spence’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Some Boxers with Good Records Who Were Overrated!
By Ken Hissner: Hal Bagwell, 100-5-8 (37), United Kingdom, was 30-0-3 when he lost to Johnny King, 150-36-13, in August of 1938 by knockout. There were past stories claiming he won 180 fights in a row that could never be proven. All his fights were in the UK, and per www.boxrec.com, I do not see him ever winning or fighting for any title until his final one, a minor title that he lost.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday, Oct.29th live on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: Vasily Lomachenko will be fighting this Saturday, October 29th, against unbeaten lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz in the main event on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event start time is at 5:30 p.m. ET. If Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is successful against the 26-year-old...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora III: “It’s a business” fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies says the December 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a “business” level fight to make money. Although 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is struggling to win fights at this stage of his career, sporting a dreadfully poor 1-3 record in his last four fights, he’s well known in the UK and good at selling fights.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
BoxingNews24.com
Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?
By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol vs. Ramirez – “One of the biggest fights of the year” – Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez card in less than two weeks from now, on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Pound-for-pound fighter Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title...
