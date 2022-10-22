No. 1 Argyle wins battle of unbeatens to sit atop district standings

Buy Now Argyle running back RJ Bunnell breaks through Frisco Emerson defenders during their game at Toyota Stadium Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — Argyle proved itself as the undisputed top team in District 3-5A DII with a 35-10 win over previously undefeated Frisco Independence.

Coming into the season, there were some questions on if the move up from 4A to 5A would slow down the Eagles (8-0, 4-0), but they passed yet another test Friday night to remain unbeaten. While head coach Todd Rodgers did not expect to be playing to quite this level so quickly, his team's goals haven’t wavered between classifications.