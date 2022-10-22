Football Friday Highlights — Week 9
Arab vs. Hazel Green
Final Score: Arab 49, Hazel Green 21
Austin vs. Huntsville
Final Score: Huntsville 45, Austin 31
Brooks vs. Deshler
Final Score: Deshler 48, Brooks 32
Buckhorn vs. Decatur
Final Score: Decatur 52, Buckhorn 14
Florence vs. Sparkman
Final Score: Florence 21, Sparkman 0
Geraldine vs. Glencoe
Final Score: Geraldine 49, Glencoe 27
Grissom vs. James Clemens
Final Score: James Clemens 63, Grissom 27
Hatton vs. Red Bay
Final Score: Hatton 38, Red Bay 22
Lexington vs. Sheffield
Final Score: Lexington 75, Sheffield 27
Madison County vs. JPII
Final Score: Madison County 47, JPII 31
New Hope vs. Westminster Christian
Final Score: Westminster Christian 46, New Hope 14
Priceville vs. Randolph
Final Score: Priceville 35, Randolph 21
Sylvania vs. Westbrook Christian
Final Score: Sylvania 45, Westbrook Christian 22
Coach's Corner with Mars Hill's Daryl Higgins
