Florida State

Sports Zone: Too soon to panic after fifth Saints loss?

By Aaron S. Lee
 4 days ago

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the 2022 Saints are again doing what they do best and that is giving the football to the other team.

Andy Dalton throws three interceptions – the advice given by his head coach is a head-scratcher.

The Saints now 2-5 are they headed for their fewest wins since the Katrina season?

The Saints head coach sure doesn’t think so.

Tulane crashes the top 25. They are a talented team – with a home run threat in the backfield – his high school coach not surprised at his success.

And the Tigers found their offense in Florida. They may need it in a shootout game against the Rebs, in Tigertown Saturday.

Our panel makes its pick.

As we pick up where we left off last Friday night, in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

WGNO

WGNO

