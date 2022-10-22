ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Springboro beats Miamisburg by 10 in GWOC closer

By Joey DeBerardino
 4 days ago

MIAMISBURG, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Springboro Panthers finished with a 5-2 record in the GWOC with Friday night’s 34-24 road victory over the Miamisburg Vikings in the regular season finale.

