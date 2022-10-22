ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley View, OH

Operation Football Week 10 Big Play of the Night: Valley View’s Jacob Clark

By Joey DeBerardino
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

GERAMNTOWN, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Rounding out our Operation Football Big Play of the Night in week 10 is Valley View running back Jacob Clark rushing for a huge 50-yard touchdown in the Spartans’ win over Bellbrook on Friday night.

WDTN

WDTN

