The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease

A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.

