Bozeman, MT

Chipley dominates Bozeman on the road

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
 4 days ago

SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team went into the half up 42-6, and cruised to a 42-20 road win over Bozeman on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 8-0 and will host Excell (AL.) on Thursday, October 27.

The Bucks fell to 3-5 and will host Liberty County on Thursday, October 27.

WMBB

