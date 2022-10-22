Chipley dominates Bozeman on the road

SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team went into the half up 42-6, and cruised to a 42-20 road win over Bozeman on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 8-0 and will host Excell (AL.) on Thursday, October 27.

The Bucks fell to 3-5 and will host Liberty County on Thursday, October 27.

