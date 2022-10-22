ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mertzon, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County remains undefeated with win over Robert Lee

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSYt9_0iiYJWAs00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The undefeated Irion County Hornets picked up another big win this Friday, coming off a 78-0 win over Eden, last week.

The Hornets traveled to take on the Robert Lee Steers who only had one loss prior to this match-up, sitting at 7-1.

Irion County is on the board first, the pitch out to Jordan Harrison is good and he’ll run it in for a Hornet touchdown.

Here comes the big man, Trevin Coffell, he’ll make the strides down the field for a 38-yard touchdown.

We had some nice QB connection action going on, Coffell to Bo Morrow for the Hornet touchdown.

Irion County looks to remain perfect on the season as they prepare to take on Menard at home next week. The Steers look to bounce back on the road against the Eden Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Miller breaks saves record as No. 23 Belles defeat Hilltoppers

SAN ANGELO, — In their final regular season home match, No. 23 Angelo State would knock off St. Edward’s 2-1, on a night where senior goalkeeper Kira Miller broke the ASU all-time saves record. The Belles would get goals from Reagan Urbany and Valerie Solis, while Miller would register four saves on the evening, now […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley Head Football Coach Battles Cancer for Third Time

WATER VALLEY- Water Valley Head Coach Charles Boles has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. Boles has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s lymph system. This is Boles’ third time battling cancer. According to the updates from the GoFundMe, which will be linked below, Boles started chemo in early October. His symptoms and labs did not align with just lymphoma and Boles has symptoms so severe that doctors aren’t sure what is actually going on. Boles could actually have another form of cancer in addition to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma…
WATER VALLEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelette Dance Team looks ready for Homecoming

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State dance team, the Angelettes, are gearing up for the Homecoming game this weekend. The team says that they have been participating in Homecoming events all week long but are especially looking forward to tomorrow’s game because it is a game sure to bring excitement. Veteran Angelette Kaylen Shetler […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

It’s a double rammy! Sheep unveiling and ribbon cutting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting. The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m. TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Keeping those plants alive this Fall

SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s time to start making plans about getting some plants inside before the first freeze in the Concho Valley. “The West Texas weather makes gardening kind of hard,” said Allison Watkins, the Tom Green County Extension Horticulture Agent. She tells us it’s a good time to give the plants around your home […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Accident in Nolan County closes ramp 'until further notice'

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The ramp has reopened. An accident in Nolan County is causing a ramp closure. According to officials, crews are responding to an accident on eastbound IH 20 at mile marker 247 and BS 70 exit. The ramp to BS 70 will be closed until...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident thought her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity. An expert investigated the footage to determine whether ghosts were indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the Santa Rita neighborhood, shows...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy