HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County remains undefeated with win over Robert Lee

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The undefeated Irion County Hornets picked up another big win this Friday, coming off a 78-0 win over Eden, last week.

The Hornets traveled to take on the Robert Lee Steers who only had one loss prior to this match-up, sitting at 7-1.

Irion County is on the board first, the pitch out to Jordan Harrison is good and he’ll run it in for a Hornet touchdown.

Here comes the big man, Trevin Coffell, he’ll make the strides down the field for a 38-yard touchdown.

We had some nice QB connection action going on, Coffell to Bo Morrow for the Hornet touchdown.

Irion County looks to remain perfect on the season as they prepare to take on Menard at home next week. The Steers look to bounce back on the road against the Eden Bulldogs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.