3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
‘Till the Last Drop: As the Water Grows Scarce in Utah, Urban and Rural Needs Come to a Head
This reporting has been a collaboration between Sierra Nevada Ally and the Daily Yonder, with photography provided by the Deep Indigo Collective. From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis.
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
Weekend snow storm brings up to 25 inches at Utah resorts
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s first big storm of the winter season passed through over the weekend. Snow fell everywhere, from the foothills of the Salt Lake Valley to the […]
Recent bear attacks have Utah wildlife officials urging preparedness and caution
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials are reminding people to be prepared after two recent grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming. “The last thing you want to do is surprise a bear, you want to let them know you’re coming, ” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region, and head of the regional Bear Aware program.
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah — A missing 78-year-old Millcreek woman was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning. The Unified Police Department believes weather conditions caused the woman’s death. The UPD initially sent out a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba on Oct. 21, though she had been missing since Oct. 19.
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Utah’s summer drought causes pumpkin shortage
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Inflation and supply shortages are likely to make an impact on Halloween plans, especially if people don’t already have their pumpkins. Farmers are experiencing a weak harvest, which is affecting some of them and your neighborhood grocery store. Farmers like David Beck at Beck...
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
A new Halloween movie filmed here in Utah
Halloween should be for all ages and a perfect way for teens to spend their Halloween would be to watch a movie. What better movie to watch than the new “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” with Rob York (Writer/Director) and Tanner Gillman (Actor). This movie is about High school teenagers who accidentally unleash an ancient Irish entity on their hometown and must stop it before midnight on Halloween. They explain where the idea for the story came from and other facts about the process of filming. To watch this spooky movie, you can find it on amazon prime.
10 of Utah's best Halloween displays and spook alleys
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Some people go to impressive lengths to get into the Halloween spirit, which makes the holiday much more fun for everyone else. Many Utahns go all-out to terrify and delight passersby with their creative curations of all things spooky, scary and skeleton-y.
Sunday Edition: Utah Election; Dignity Index; Polling Numbers
On this week’s Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with the Director of Elections Ryan Cowley to talk about all things Utah Election and what Utah voters need to know. Doug also sits down with leaders on the Dignity Index to talk about the latest scores. How did candidates score after the Utah Senate Debate? Plus, how are the candidates polling with two weeks until Election Day? Doug discusses the numbers with Jason Perry from the Hinckley Institute of Politics.
Sunday Edition: The Dignity Index
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Utah Project Leaders on a national program being tested in Utah called “The Dignity Index.” The project is trying to encourage political candidates to use more dignity and less contempt by scoring their words and messages on an eight-point scale. Doug discusses the index with Utah Project Lead Tami Pyfer and Dr. Jesse Graham, George S. Eccles Chair in Business Ethics at the University of Utah. This week they evaluate candidates’ previous comments made during this midterm election cycle and how they score, as well as comments made by candidates in the first of several debates put on by the Utah Debate Commission.
Homeless services are challenged by Utah’s tight labor market
As unemployment in Utah remains near 2%, staffing is a challenge for all sectors in the state. But it’s especially difficult for organizations serving Utah’s most vulnerable populations. “In the human services field, really, we feel like we've been hit pretty hard,” said Amanda Christensen, division director of...
'I almost died': Utah boy survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, 5 years old, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. "I almost died because he bit me in the cheek," Mason told KSL-TV. "He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came."
It’s Utah’s most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?
SALT LAKE CITY — They’re hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox, and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah’s senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by Super PACs on ads.
Suspected drug mule leads police on high-speed chase, crashes into tree
KANE COUNTY, Utah — A woman led Kane County Sheriffs’ officers on a high-speed chase reaching 120mph near Kanab neighborhoods before crashing Sunday morning. At approximately 11:00 a.m, a Kane County officer tried to pull over a black Jeep on U.S. Highway 89 in Kane County, going 108 mph in a 65mph zone when a silver Chevy Camaro passed him, clocking in at 103mph, according to arrest documents.
