Halloween should be for all ages and a perfect way for teens to spend their Halloween would be to watch a movie. What better movie to watch than the new “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” with Rob York (Writer/Director) and Tanner Gillman (Actor). This movie is about High school teenagers who accidentally unleash an ancient Irish entity on their hometown and must stop it before midnight on Halloween. They explain where the idea for the story came from and other facts about the process of filming. To watch this spooky movie, you can find it on amazon prime.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO