NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program. Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO