Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter in crucial district game
FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter Storm will look to get back in the winning column on Senior Night, but it will not be easy as they take on the Delhi Charter School Gators Thursday night in a pivotal LHSAA District 4-1A game for both teams. Kickoff between Delhi Charter...
Natchez Democrat
Wilkinson County battles Jefferson County Thursday night
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County High School’s varsity football team will look to end its 2022 season on a high note as they will play host to Jefferson County High School for Senior Night this Thursday night. Kickoff for this MHSAA Region 7-3A showdown between region champion Jefferson County...
Natchez Democrat
Friends of Auburn folding; home’s future rests with city
NATCHEZ — The Friends of Auburn, which has operated the city-owned historic home in Duncan Park, are disorganizing and will hand the keys to the home back to the city on Monday, Oct. 31, in a ceremony at Auburn at 8:30 a.m. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he and...
Natchez Democrat
Mickey King
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Rose Hill M.B. Church marks 150 years
The rich history of Franklin County’s Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church — a story that has been...
Natchez Democrat
Sweet music like ‘Strawberry Wine’ to delight ears at Longwood Music Fest
NATCHEZ — A bit of Nashville is coming to Natchez this Saturday at the Longwood Afternoon Music Festival. Festival organizer Lou Ellen Stout said “a friend who knows a friend” helped put her in touch with one of the most beloved country music artists of the 90s to be a featured artist in this year’s event at the historic and beautiful Longwood mansion.
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 26, 2022
NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program. Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.
A Sunday morning collision on Interstate 55 in Pike County has caused significant damage to a bridge crossing the interstate. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed to all traffic after the concrete bridge suffered significant damage on Sunday, Oct. 23.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets
Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Natchez Democrat
Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month. However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.
Natchez Democrat
Shop Along Downtown: The journey continues
We’ve made it to our last installment of shopping throughout downtown Natchez. I hope you’ve learned a little more about the retail options we have in those few blocks and you will make plans to shop local this holiday season. It was such a treat to drive through...
Mississippi deputies arrest man for inappropriately touching child
Mississippi deputies have arrested a man for inappropriately touching a child. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Honea, 40, on Oct. 14. Honea was charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes in Pike County. His bond has been set at...
Embezzlement trial for former Natchez clerk, deputy clerked pushed back to 2023
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The embezzlement trial for a former Natchez city clerk and deputy city clerk has been pushed back to February 2023. The Natchez Democrat reported Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon were both arrested on August 1 by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. They were both indicted on two counts of embezzlement. The […]
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident […]
Police: Medical issue suspected in fatal crash on busy downtown Mississippi street
Police suspect a medical issue contributed to fatal crash in which a driver veered off of a busy downtown street and crashed into a nearby concrete wall. Natchez Police are investigating an accident Sunday near the Malt Shop on Homochitto Street. One of the drivers involved in the accident described...
Comments / 0