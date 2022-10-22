Read full article on original website
$200K winning ticket sold in Georgia for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball, but someone in Georgia woke up $200,000 richer. Georgia Lottery’s website shows that one person matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
Georgia trooper of 30 years also known for “Smokey and the Bandit” role dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia officials are mourning the death of a beloved state trooper who served the state for decades. Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, a member of the 43rd Trooper school, died Friday night. Gay served for 30 years with the department and also worked at the governor’s mansion....
SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back
Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
WXIA 11 Alive
Why are Republicans listed at the top of every race on Georgia ballots?
ATLANTA — Several voters in Georgia have noticed that, when they go to make their selections on the ballot on voting screens or on paper absentee ballots, Republican candidates are listed first for all the races. Those voters have reached out to 11Alive with a simple question - why...
WJBF.com
NewsChannel 6 at 11
Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home. A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their...
Are Georgia’s solar farms polluting the state’s rivers?
Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WJBF.com
SC Early Voting Begins
40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first day of early voting. State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record.
WJBF.com
40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first day of early voting
State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record. 40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first …. State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record. State Candidates tour GA. Deputy’s Good Samaritan...
11Alive gets answers on common issues with $350 Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp decided to spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians back in August, but since then, 11Alive has received thousands of comments about issues people are having with getting their money from the state. We dug into the issues...
First Coast News
Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
WJBF.com
Elections could impact abortion access in these states
(The Hill) – When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, it thrust abortion into the center of many midterm races. Many Democrats have made the right to abortion a central issue in their campaigns, casting GOP-backed restrictions as out of step with the majority of Americans, who generally support some legal access to the procedure.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Georgia Power proposes to apply $200 rooftop solar interconnection fee to its customers
Georgia Power company, an electric utility, has announced a proposal to impose an interconnection fee to rooftop solar customers in its territory. The proposal would include a $200 charge to attach renewable energy to the electric grid. Also included in the proposal is the plan to increase bill rates that...
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
