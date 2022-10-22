ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back

Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJBF.com

NewsChannel 6 at 11

40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first day of early voting. State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record. Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home. A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their...
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
WJBF.com

SC Early Voting Begins

40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first day of early voting. State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first day of early voting

State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record. 40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first …. State election officials say Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record. State Candidates tour GA. Deputy’s Good Samaritan...
AUGUSTA, GA
First Coast News

Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
WJBF.com

Elections could impact abortion access in these states

(The Hill) – When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, it thrust abortion into the center of many midterm races. Many Democrats have made the right to abortion a central issue in their campaigns, casting GOP-backed restrictions as out of step with the majority of Americans, who generally support some legal access to the procedure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

