This review contains full spoilers for episode eight of Andor, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Andor episode 7 review. Episode 8 of Andor is as close as we’ve come to a filler episode yet. Cassian’s capture brings the plot grinding to a halt as we’re repeatedly shown the miserable reality of being under the Empire’s thumb. The portrayal of that tyranny is very well realised, and performances are all still spot on, but the slowdown takes away all of the tension built up over the course of the previous episode. It’s just a shame that we don’t really learn anything new over the course of the 45 minutes that we didn’t know already. But hey, at least we’re one step closer to the ultimate prize - the reemergence of Bor Gullet.

4 HOURS AGO