Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
We take one last look at Sonic Fronters, this time playing for six hours and covering the first three islands of the game. This is the Sonic Frontiers final preview.
High on Life Hands-On Preview: It Might Be Exactly What the FPS Genre Needs
High on Life, the upcoming comedy first-person shooter from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, doesn’t take place within the Rick and Morty universe. But it sure seems like it could. It’s got zany and foul-mouthed aliens, fantastical settings, and a sense of humor that’s 100% Roiland – from the interdimensional cable-style animated shorts that act as TV commercials in the High on Live universe to your default talking gun, a pistol named Kenny that sounds exactly like Morty.
The Devil in Me could be the best of The Dark Pictures Anthology yet
With The Devil in Me, it seems Supermassive Games is learning from each Dark Pictures installment
PSA - God of War: Ragnarok Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media, so if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there. The leak itself, while damaging, appears to be an innocent one. A Twitter account (which we won't link to here) for a user with early code for the game appears to be auto-posting screenshots taken while playing, inadvertently revealing details of the game. IGN has confirmed that the images are legitimate.
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic
When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
Bayonetta 3 Review
One of the best combat systems in gaming gets even better with Bayonetta 3. It's story is a bit of a letdown and its wild action scenes take a toll on the performance in certain spots, but neither of those issues get in the way of Bayonetta 3 being a top shelf action game on the Switch.
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Review
Six years after Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness disappointed fans of the sci-fi JRPG series like me, Star Ocean: The Divine Force feels like a long-awaited return to form in many ways. Its revamped combat is a lot of fun, breathing fresh life into a system that certainly benefits by evolving with the times a bit. Other areas do stagnate, unfortunately, like its lackluster visuals and horrid user interface. But a respectable story full of likable characters makes this a sequel I’m still very happy to have sailed through the stars of.
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
Lost Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Is Making a Star Wars Movie
Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing and producing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sitting in the director's chair. Deadline recently sensed a disturbance in the force, reporting that the long-rumored Star Wars movie from Lindelof is finally moving forward. Lindelof is said to have teamed up with an as-yet-unannounced writing partner to pen the film's script in collaboration with Ms. Marvel helmer Obaid-Chinoy, who has apparently been enlisted as the project's director.
Andor: Episode 8 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode eight of Andor, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Andor episode 7 review. Episode 8 of Andor is as close as we’ve come to a filler episode yet. Cassian’s capture brings the plot grinding to a halt as we’re repeatedly shown the miserable reality of being under the Empire’s thumb. The portrayal of that tyranny is very well realised, and performances are all still spot on, but the slowdown takes away all of the tension built up over the course of the previous episode. It’s just a shame that we don’t really learn anything new over the course of the 45 minutes that we didn’t know already. But hey, at least we’re one step closer to the ultimate prize - the reemergence of Bor Gullet.
Age of Empires is coming for your Xbox
The classic real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires, published by Microsoft since its debut 25 years ago, will come to Xbox for the first time at the end of January. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a 2019 remaster of the 1999 game, will launch Jan. 31 via Xbox Game Pass, and the more contemporary Age of Empires 4 will get a console release “later in the year,” Microsoft said on Tuesday.
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
