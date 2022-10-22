Letters to the Editor: Charlevoix Public Schools seeking graduates’ input, forming transportation committee

Many have asked me the following question: “How is your school year going?”

My reply to this is always “awesome,” as it feels like a very normal start to the school year! We know that COVID-19 placed a lot of hardships on our entire community’s shoulders, and we appreciate the support that was provided to our schools, especially over the past two years.

As we continue to focus on providing the best possible educational environment, Charlevoix Public Schools is embarking on a mission to seek feedback from recent graduates. We would appreciate the community’s help in this effort.

If you are in contact with a recent Charlevoix graduate (graduating within the past six years), I encourage you to share with them the following school email address, to help us acquire contact information so that we can send out a survey: recentgraduatesurvey@rayder.net. Please email us saying they are interested in providing feedback to our team.

It is our hope the responses will help us gain insight from our recent graduates so we can continue to improve our current students' opportunities and experiences.

Transportation update: In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, our district is forming a transportation committee with the primary goal of researching all possible avenues to offer a single bus run for next school year. Currently, we are short two drivers necessary to provide a single bus run.

I continue to be thankful and impressed with all that our district is able to offer our students and feel fortunate to be part of it. Education begins at home with strong families and flourishes with excellent educators and a supportive community!

Go Rayders!

Mike RitterSuperintendent Charlevoix Public Schools

Halverson the best choice for mayor

Charlevoix is at a key crossroads. Our next mayor must balance the outstanding tourist successes of the past few years, with the values and needs of year-round residents.

We need proven leadership — a mayor who is skilled and experienced with regional coordination and building partnerships to bring state dollars from Lansing back to Charlevoix, who will work closely with the townships, County, and State on issues such as workforce housing and downtown revitalization.

Having attended the recent community forum at the Charlevoix Library we came away convinced that Dennis Halverson is the right mayor for Charlevoix. Dennis’ wealth of experience and skills were clearly evident, and honed in his most recent role as executive command staff for the health department of Northwest Michigan during the pandemic. He demonstrates the highest standards of integrity and ethics.

Dennis Halverson has fresh ideas regarding expanding and empowering the housing commission to create workforce housing and for bringing additional state funding to Charlevoix. He has a deep understanding of the budget process, is a former planning commissioner, board of education president, and current downtown property owner.

Dennis is an excellent listener. He has spent his career engaging all voices from throughout the community to make transparent, informed, respectful decisions.

We need a leader who can take our beloved Charlevoix forward. Dennis Halverson is a breath of fresh air and a unique opportunity for Charlevoix. We urge you to support Dennis Halverson for mayor.

Wendy Hoyt and Tom KurowskiCharlevoix