Petoskey finishes season on high note in Marquette

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
MARQUETTE — While the playoffs were out of reach for the Petoskey football team entering Friday night, there was still a lot to play for.

For the seniors, it was one final time to put on the pads as Northmen football players and try to end a career on a high note.

For those who will be back next season, there’s nothing sweeter or more motivating than entering the offseason with a victory and well played game.

When four quarters finished up far from home in Marquette Friday, both the seniors and underclassmen were feeling good for Petoskey, with a 26-13 victory to ride back with.

“It feels good for the seniors and for the other kids coming back, they did a great job of finishing the season, which was really important,” Petoskey head coach Jim Webb said. “I’m really proud of them.”

Webb himself actually couldn’t make the trip to Marquette with his team due to a health issue, marking the first game in 35 years of coaching that he’s missed.

He followed along on a live stream, communicating to the press box and watching anxiously as his son, Jared Webb, called the offense and Gavin Fralick handed the defense as usual.

Webb was proud of how his guys were able to come out and finish against the Redmen, especially in a tight 19-7 game with a full fourth quarter to go and Marquette driving.

From that point, a wild fourth ensued.

An Aaron Sysko interception thwarted a long Marquette drive, then Petoskey responded with a long touchdown connection from Joe McCarthy to Seth Marek, with Marek showing some run after the catch ability to get into the endzone and make it a 26-7 Northmen lead.

Marquette then responded with another solid drive, though Petoskey's Stephen McGeehan came up with an interception this time at the one yard line, giving the ball back to the Northmen, though backed up on their own goal line.

Petoskey then fumbled in the endzone and Marquette recovered, making it 26-13, then the Redmen pulled off the onside kick to get the ball back and bring more nerves to the Northmen sideline.

The drive didn’t last long, however, as Logan LaHaie made it a third Marquette turnover of the fourth with an interception that sealed the win.

“Some of the close games this season we were hanging in there but just couldn’t get the wins,” said Webb. “So for them to come out and play all four quarters tonight, that was good to see.”

The win closes up a 3-6 overall season for Petoskey, while Marquette dropped to 3-6 as well. It’s also a fourth straight season of missing out on an earned trip into the postseason for the Northmen, though there’s reasons for optimism for the future.

Petoskey started a number of underclassmen in 2022, including McCarthy at quarterback. Juniors Brody Shaw and CJ Hibbler will also return from injuries that held them out of most of the season, while key contributors like Marek, LaHaie, Brian Pike, Haden Janes, Korbin Sulitis and Tyler Ray, among others, will also be back.

Complete stats and game scoring was not available as of Friday night. Check back over the weekend.

