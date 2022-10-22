Father Tolton, Hickman win thrillers: Boone County high school football Oct. 21 roundup

Father Tolton improved to 7-2 on Friday night with a thrilling win over Fayette to close the regular season.

Only three of eight Boone County teams won their finales — Tolton, Hickman and Harrisburg. The Trailblazers and Kewpies used defensive stops in the fourth quarter to hold on. Harrisburg won in a blowout.

Here are the winners and scores from the final week of the regular season in Boone County high school football:

Boone County football Week 9 roundup

Father Tolton 40, Fayette 36: James Lee scored three touchdowns, including an incredible toe-tap score in the back of the end zone. The Fayette option offense forced the 'Blazers' offense to keep scoring, but Tolton's defense came through with a fourth-and-1 stop in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown to go up 40-28. Cameron Lee iced the game with a late first down.

Hannibal 27, Battle 21: Battle's comeback fell just short on the road, as the Spartans couldn't find a last-minute touchdown. Justin Goolsby was responsible for all three Battle touchdowns, rushing for two and connecting with Daqual Wright for another. Battle finished the regular season 2-7.

Blair Oaks 63, Southern Boone 6: The Eagles came out swinging, recovering an onside kick to start the game and taking the ball down for a touchdown. After that, the Falcons rolled by blocking the extra point and scoring 63 unanswered points to blow out the Eagles, who finished 4-5 in Mark Ross' first regular season in Ashland.

Hickman 22, Belleville West 20: In the first game of the day, Hickman held off a Bellville West team that led the Kewpies 14-0 early on. Tarez Connor scored the game-winning touchdown with a 29-yard run, and the Hickman defense held in the final three minutes to secure the Kewpies' second win of the season.

Francis Howell 59, Rock Bridge 21: The Bruins lost twice during the regular season: the first and last games on their schedule. Undefeated Francis Howell got on a roll and Rock Bridge couldn't slow the hosts down. The Bruins cut the Vikings' lead to 17-14, but Francis Howell led 24-14 at halftime. Rock Bridge's Sam Kaiser connected with Drevyn Seamon for a 77-yard touchdown, and Cooper Myers scored two rushing touchdowns in the loss.

California 41, Hallsville 38: Rallying from 21-8 down, Hallsville took a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter on the Pintos but couldn't hold on. Harrison Fowler scored three touchdowns in the defeat. California outscored Hallsville 20-14 in the final quarter and a half, as Hallsville finished the regular season 4-5.

Macon 20, Centralia 14: MyKel Linear scored a go-ahead touchdown, and a late Macon interception sealed Centralia's second loss of the season. Kyden Wilkerson carried the ball 16 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, but the Panthers were shut out in the second half to finish the regular season 7-2.

Harrisburg 56, Scotland County 6: Harrisburg fell behind 6-0 but didn't trail long. Two fumbles returned for touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns by Hayven Samuel and three passing touchdowns by Trace Combs pushed the Bulldogs ahead. Harrisburg finished 6-0 in the Lewis and Clark Conference to win the Bulldogs' first-ever league title.

Other mid-Missouri scores

Capital City 68, Kirksville 21

Helias 59, Vianney 13

Glendale 37, Camdenton 35 (OT)

Lebanon 42, Rolla 14

Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8

Cameron 24, Marshall 7

Jefferson City 58, Moberly 14

Osage 52, Versailles 0

Bowling Green 61, North Callaway 12

Mexico 33, Warrenton 19

South Callaway 28, Montgomery County 22

Boonville 34, Eldon 24

Union 21, Hermann 14

Pacific 29, St. James 12

Fulton 28, Winfield 20

Tipton 19, Adrian 16

St. Clair 21, Owensville 6

Westran 44, Salisbury 0

Marceline 35, Paris 0

Mark Twain 64, Van-Far 8

Crest Ridge 52, Slater 19

Borgia 13, MMA 0 (forfeit)

Russellville 13, Agape 0 (forfeit)

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Father Tolton, Hickman win thrillers: Boone County high school football Oct. 21 roundup