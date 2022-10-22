St. Thomas More outlasts rival Teurlings Catholic for pivotal district win

St. Thomas More's defense maniacally wanted Teurlings Catholic to have the ball with a chance to take the lead late.

Often the forgotten bunch as they reverberate highly potent offense when thought about across the state, the Cougars defensive players wanted to onus of edging out a big-time victory on their backs as close games are rare.

No. 4 Rebels trailed 35-30 with 3:17 left – never mind that they desperately clawed themselves out of a 25-point hole less than seven minutes earlier. After a couple of big plays to Bradford Cain, who caught the game-winning pass last week at Lafayette Christian, and senior star receiver Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings junior quarterback Preston Welch gained 5 yards on a run up the gut to the 50. Then, after back-to-back incompletions, the Rebs faced fourth-and-5 at 50.

Prejean took the end around and raced toward the first-down marker on STM's sideline. He stretched the ball as he scurried out of bounds.

Two inches short.

St. Thomas More's defense got their wish and delivered, not only a thrilling 35-30 win over its crosstown rival, but also the lead in a hair-raising District 4-4A race.

"The defense gets left out sometimes in conversations (about STM)," said Cougs sophomore cornerback Brian Broussard. "But our senior leaders like Nic Beckwith, Austin Hollier, Holden Mathews … they all lead us to be better.

"Oh, we wanted them to have the ball. If the offense didn't do what they needed to do, we were ready as a defense to go up and show them what's up. I knew that (Prejean) didn't get (the first down). I could see where they didn't make it."

Broussard and several of his teammates were at LCA last Thursday and witnessed Teurlings' heroics on Welch's late touchdown pass to Cain. As the sophomore corner said, STM (7-1, 3-0) was determined on that final drive to not allow more magic for the Rebels (7-1, 2-1).

And the Cougars had put doubt in Teurlings' mind, intercepting Welch three times in the third quarter, which the offense converted all three into touchdown behind the run game of Charlie Payton, who had a team-best two rushing TDs and Hutch Swilley. Broussard had the first pick and so did Tyler Collins and Peyton David.

"It turned out close in the end, but we just dug too big a hole through three quarters," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "We gave them three turnovers in one quarter. We haven't done that all year. That's the difference.

"I don't think I did a good job of calling the game in the third quarter. Did a lot better job in the fourth. But couldn't get over the hump on that possession. I thought we had a first down but we were short by an inch or whatever."

Despite the miscues, Welch had a strong performance and helped guide his team back into the game, throwing for 334 yards on 18-of-34 passing along with two rushing touchdowns in the fourth. And Teurlings Catholic also capitalized on the late mistakes, including a Trey Parker interception from STM's Sam Altmann.

Altmann had a nice game for the Cougs as well, going 19-for-34 for 190 yards with a rushing TD.

With the offense on the sideline for that last possession, Payton admittedly was nervous watching and said he recited a few prayers.

"It's always going to be a nail-biter, always a good game with these guys. Two good teams," Payton said. "One of my favorite (St. Thomas More football coach Jim) Hightower quotes, is the difference between winning and losing is this much."

Asked after the game if the difference between the two programs is mere inches, Hightower said, "It was tonight."