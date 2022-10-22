ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

The Rockford area's top performances from Week 9 of the high school football season

By Jay Taft and Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

Each week, the Rockford Register Star takes a look at the top-performing teams and players from Friday night games across the Rockford area.

Here are our top performers from Week 9:

J'Mar Johnson, Boylan

Johnson caught one pass for a 64-yard touchdown and led Boylan on defense as the Titans (8-1) beat Freeport 41-20 to win the NIC-10 title outright. Johnson had seven seven solo tackles, five assisted tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.

Connor Dennis, Boylan

Dennis completed 6 of 9 passes for 194 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Boylan's 41-20 win over Freeport.

High school football Week 9: Scores around the Rockford area

Chandler Alderman, North Boone

The North Boone quarterback completed 16 of his 21 passes for 272 yards and six touchdowns during North Boone's 46-20 win over Oregon. He also rushed for 112 yards and a score on 15 carries.

De'Vion Black, Guilford

Black stripped the ball away, creating a fumble and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown on the game-opening drive to put Guilford ahead to stay in a 14-7 victory over NIC-10 co-leader Belvidere North.

Jordan Woods, Guilford

Woods played a stand-out defensive game all night and had a game-ending sack when Belvidere North was on the 9-yard line after a hook-and-ladder play in Guilford's 14-7 win over North that helped the Vikings finish the regular-season 7-2, tying their best record of the last 40 years. Woods also picked up a key fourth-and-1 out of the wildcat formation to help Guilford run the clock down to 65 seconds left before punting.

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North

Bertolino ran for 71 yards on 10 carries, including a 42-yard TD for North's only score. He also raced 44 yards with a hook-and-ladder on fourth-and-14 to give North a first down at the Guilford 9-yard line with nine seconds left in North's 14-7 loss to Guilford.

Hunter Evans, Lutheran

Evans, an outside linebacker for Lutheran, chalked up 12 tackles including two QB hits as he helped lead the Crusaders' defense in a big 21-7 win over Winnebago. The victory secured win No. 5 for Lutheran.

Daeshon Verner, Freeport

Verner caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown from receiver-turned-backup quarterback Bryce Tessendorf (14-for-28, 132 yards, 2 TDs, 2 interceptions) in Freeport's 41-20 loss to Boylan.

Records? Title shots? What's at stake in final week of NIC-10 football season in Rockford

Garrett Gensler, Rochelle

Gensler ran for 93 yards and touchdowns of 30, 5 and 1 yards in Rochelle's 41-20 loss to undefeated Richmond-Burton in a showdown for the Interstate 8 Blue Division title.

Jaylen Noud, Durand/Pecatonica

Noud rushed for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Durand/Pecatonica stormed past Stockton 41-12 to finish 7-2 on the season.

Stillman Valley backfield

Three backs rushed for over 100 yards for Stillman Valley, but the Cardinals still suffered their first loss of the season, 32-28 to Genoa-Kingston. Owen Zitkus led the way with 13 carries for 110 yards with 2 TDs; Braden Engel had 105 yards on eight carries, opening the game with a 64-yard touchdown run; and Porter Needs had 105 yards on 11 carries with an early-fourth-quarter touchdown that re-handed Stillman Valley the lead. It didn't stand.

Oregon tandem backs

Oregon's Noah Reber (17 carries for 114 yards and 2 TDs) and Gabe Eckerd (27 carries for 107 yards with a TD) each eclipsed the century mark rushing, but Oregon could not slow down the North Boone offense during its 46-20 defeat.

More football coverage: What you need to know ahead of the IHSA football playoffs selections for 2022

Lucas Cowman, Winnebago

Cowman plowed forward on 16 carries for 118 yards during Winnebago's 21-7 loss to Lutheran.

Luke Poppe, Hononegah

Poppe ran for 116 yards and a TD on 21 carries in Hononegah’s 44-12 win over Auburn.

Jasper Jenkins and Elijah Moore, Auburn

Jenkins and Moore both had nine tackles and three tackles for loss (to account for six of the team’s eight) in Auburn’s 44-12 loss to Hononegah.

Johnny Kobler, Forreston

Kobler was the leading rusher in the game, rumbling for 94 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during Forreston's 28-14 loss to Lena-Winslow. He outrushed each of the Big 3 running backs on the Panthers, and helped keep Forreston in the game until the end.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: The Rockford area's top performances from Week 9 of the high school football season

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park

Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford. No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions. Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Power Line Down on A Fence, In Machesney Park

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is...
LINDENWOOD, IL
Times Gazette

He was dressed like Illinois

A few weeks before Halloween and many years ago, when I was still married to my former husband, he and I and a couple we knew all decided we would celebrate Halloween dressed as the Midwest. At the time, it seemed like a clever idea. I was from Minnesota, my...
OREGON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™:3rd Alarm Fire in Ogle County (Sunday Night)

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house on the market goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident involving A Semi, Possible Diesel Leak

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 5:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3800 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police are searching for the following wanted individuals

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45. In...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy