ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison gets a little help from its '12th man,' earns first playoff berth since 1989

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

FORT MADISON − The Texas A&M University football team is well-known for its 12th man, the raucous Aggies home crowd.

Texas A&M's 12th man pales in comparison to the 12th man the Fort Madison High School football team had looking down on them Friday night.

Less than a week after his father, G.J. Lozano, died suddenly after last week's game against North Scott, Fort Madison senior center Mateo Lozano went out and left his heart on the field in his final football game at Richmond Stadium.

And, inspired by G.J. Lozano, the Bloodhounds put together a championship drive in the final five minutes to come away with a thrilling 28-24 victory over Burlington in a Class 4A District 3 game at Jim Youel Field.

Fort Madison has earned a playoff berth for the first time in 33 years.

There was no way Mateo Lozano was going to let his father down, and the Bloodhounds certainly weren't about to let their teammate down, either.

"It was a devastating game and I put it all out there for him. This could my last game. Hopefully it isn't, but it was all out there for him." said Mateo Lozano, whose play at center helped the Bloodhounds score 21 fourth-quarter points. "I was going to play no matter what for him. He would have wanted me to play. He would be telling me good job and that he loves me."

"Mateo is tough. We've all been there for him," said Henry Wiseman, who hauled in the 23-yard game-winning pass from Aidan Boyer with 28 seconds to play.

"That's one of the things I love most about Fort Madison is just the people. Our message tonight was we are in it together all night. Together. They rallied behind each other tonight for the game. They've rallied around Mateo's family. Fort Madison has a lot of special people. I'm so happy to be here," Fort Madison head coach Derek Doherty said. "It's hard because Mateo is such a stoic person. He's not extremely emotional. However he is feeling, he hides. Just checking in with him. We didn't want to push anything, force anything. Let Mateo be Mateo, but letting him know anything you need, name it. We've got you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UH350_0iiYHrRb00

A final drive for the ages

Trailing 24-21 after Burlington Caden Schisel scored on a one-yard run with 5 minutes, 44 seconds to play, the Bloodhounds' season hung in the balance.

"We talked about being calm, going out there playing football and having fun," Lozano said.

Doherty turned over the play calling to assistant coach Justin Menke, who had the hot hand.

"Justin Menke is as calm as they come. I'm glad that he was in the pilot's seat for that one," Doherty said. "He just took over. I'm usually the two-minute guy, but he was just in a zone. He kept it going and I was 100 percent okay with it. I'm an emotional person and he is very calm. It was the right recipe."

Hayden Segoviano, who seemed to be in on every play defensively in the first half, stepped up as a running back in the second half out of necessity. He rushed five times for 24 yards on the final drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RszFO_0iiYHrRb00

"Me playing running back was a last-minute decision. I thought somebody needed to step up because Teague was playing both ways and special teams. So I thought if someone is going to step up, I want it to be me. I went in there, learned the playbook and used my athleticism to play the game," Segovano said. "I played inside receiver a little bit and I knew the running pays. I'm not going to lie. I usually look at my quarterback and go, 'Am I running to the guard or the other guard?'"

The Bloodhounds converted on a third-and -1 play, then faced a third-and-2 from the Burlington 23 with 35 seconds left.

Boyer then hit Wiseman on a post pattern between two defenders for the game-winning score.

"I feel like the passing game was working. It was there all night. In film we saw their secondary was kind of week, so we wanted to attack that," Wiseman said.

"What another wild one. All the emotions of last year and you're going through the roller-coaster of this year. I like this year a lot better than I liked last year," Doherty said.

"We probably left too much time on the clock on our last drive, but I can't tell my guys not to make a long run or not to score," BHS head coach Jim Krekel said. "We had a turnover down there at our two and that opened the door for us to let them back in and they took advantage. It was a good high school football game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOEpv_0iiYHrRb00

On the horizon

Burlington ends the season with a 5-4 record, 2-3 in District 3.

Fort Madison (7-2, 3-2) advances to the playoffs for the first time since 1989. Fort Madison will travel to play Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bloodhounds, who were knocked out of a playoff spot last year in a season-ending loss to Burlington, are ready to play at least another week.

"I feel like our kids deserve to go and give it a shot. We'll see what happens. We're just excited and very proud of them," Doherty said.

"This is one of the biggest games of our lives, if not the biggest," Lozano said.

"We're getting back to practice Monday. We're going to keep grinding no matter who we play," Wiseman said.

By the numbers

BHS.  FM

First downs.  13.  14

Rushes-yards    52-202.  26-73

Passing yards    18.  173

Comp-Att-Int.  1-3-0.  18-28-1

Total offense.  220.  246

Fumbles-lost.  1-1.  0-0

Punts-average.  .2-25.5.  2-38.0

Penalties-yards.  10-84.  6-65

3rd Down Efficiency.  5-11.  4-10

4th Down Efficiency.  4-4.  3-4

Time of possession.  31:29.  16:31

Scoring by quarters

Burlington 7 7 3 7 — 24

Fort Madison 0 7 0 21 — 28

Scoring

B— Caden Schisel 9 run (Brennen Winke kick)

B— Dimitri Donald 1 run (Christian Snyder kick)

FM— Aidan Boyer 1 run (Leif Boeding kick)

B— Winke 33 FG

FM— Teague Smith 2 run (Boeding kick)

FM— Smith 2 run (Boeding kick)

B— Schisel 1 run (Snyder kick)

FM— Henry Wiseman 23 pass from Boyer (Boeding kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Burlington — Schisel 27-130, Donald 13-69, Gabe Robinson 6-10, Nolan Simpson 5-8, Team 1-(-15). Fort Madison — Hayden Segoviano 10-50, Smith 9-26, Boyer 3-(-3).

PASSING: Burlington — Robinson 1-3-0-18. Fort Madison — Boyer 18-27-1-173.

RECEIVING: Burlington — Noah Nixon 1-18. Fort Madison — Wiseman 10-107, Kane Williams 4-33, Boeding 3-15, Smith 1-12.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Fort Madison gets a little help from its '12th man,' earns first playoff berth since 1989

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday

KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
KEOKUK, IA
KWQC

Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Lee County Ambulance Director resigns

Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
walls102.com

Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels

BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
BURLINGTON, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg

GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside

A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Burlington shooting wounds 2, including 17-year-old

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Police Department is investigating a Saturday shooting that left two people wounded, according to a news release. Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Burlington officers responded to the area of 9th and Locust Streets to a shots fired call. Arriving officers found multiple shell...
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog

The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
WASHINGTON, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy