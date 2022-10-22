ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

Hartland holds off Livonia Stevenson to reach state football playoffs

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago

HARTLAND — Jakob Fisher can get lost in the crowd on Hartland’s defense, and not just because he’s 5-foot-7, 145 pounds.

The Eagles’ defense is led by players who have been making an impact for two or three years and will move on to the next level.

Fisher, meanwhile, had only one varsity tackle coming into his senior year.

But Fisher stood out when the Eagles needed someone to make a big play, intercepting a pass while Hartland was protecting a late seven-point lead Friday night in a 31-17 victory over Livonia Stevenson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyQCd_0iiYHqYs00

It was the first interception for Fisher, who is one of nine Eagles to pick off a pass this season.

“He’s at corner,” Hartland coach Brian Savage said. “He kind of rotates. We’ve got three or four corners and (defensive backs) who go in and out. It’s a nice group of DB’s who all get a chance to play.

“He’s done a good job. He quietly does his job. Tonight, he made a little more noise than normal.”

Stevenson had reduced a 24-7 halftime deficit to 24-17 and got the ball back with a chance to tie the game, taking over at its own 20-yard line with 4:11 left in the game.

Junior quarterback Zach Benaske entered the game at this point, because starter Ar’Jon Thompson was injured while running the ball on the previous series.

Benaske launched a deep ball on his first snap, one which was underthrown and picked off by Fisher with 3:58 left to play.

“The quarterback dropped back,” Fisher said. “I was just keeping all the receivers in front of me. I saw the ball go up. Jack (Sargeant) helped me out deep. I just went and got the ball. We were expecting more pass from him, for sure, especially since they were down late in the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jws2j_0iiYHqYs00

Fisher returned the ball to the 34-yard line, which is where running back Joey Mattord took over. On Hartland’s first snap after the interception, Mattord got around the left edge and broke two tackles on his way to the end zone. The Eagles had some breathing room, leading 31-17 with 3:46 remaining.

“The man, Jakob Fisher, with that big pick,” Mattord said. “I thought he was going to take it back to the house. That’s what started that drive right there. We took it to the house for him.”

On the game-clinching touchdown run, Mattord was finally able to get loose on the outside where he does his most damage. He was bottled up much of the night by the Spartans, but still produced 201 yards on the ground for his fifth career 200-yard rushing game. He also eclipsed 1,000 yards for the second straight season, the first Livingston County player to do so since Brighton’s Joey Clifford did it three years in a row from 2013-15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymfla_0iiYHqYs00

“They were containing me there a little bit,” Mattord said. “They were coming out hard, filling those gaps pretty well. I was trying to cut back. It was slippery on the grass here a little bit today, but I finally got to break that last one.”

Stevenson had the momentum for most of the second half. The Spartans held Hartland to 44 yards on 15 plays in the second half until Mattord’s last touchdown run. A 21-yard run by Thompson made it a 24-14 game with 1:06 left in the third quarter and a 19-yard field goal by Ty Ciuffetelli with 7:30 to go in the fourth quarter made it a one-possession game.

Stevenson might have gone for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2 rather than kick the field goal, except Thompson was injured with 7:37 left while trying to run for a touchdown. He had a 92-yard run three plays earlier to advance the ball from the Stevenson 3 to the Hartland 5.

“It was difficult,” Stevenson coach Randy Micallef said. “Ar’Jon is a special athlete, and having him on the field gives us more options. We had guys who needed to step up all season, and they had their opportunity tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGGo2_0iiYHqYs00

Hartland charged out to a 24-7 halftime lead on a 9-yard run by Mattord on fourth-and-3, a 21-yard run by quarterback James Butzier, a 37-yard pass from Butzier to Seth Strong, and a 28-yard field goal by Alex Hernandez to end the first half. Stevenson's touchdown came on an 84-yard catch-and-run by Aidan Nolan on a screen pass from Thompson, tying the game 7-7.

Hartland (6-3) clinched its third straight state playoff berth, a program first. The Eagles might have still qualified with a loss, but they removed the uncertainty by handling their business against Stevenson.

“That makes it a lot easier,” Savage said. “It’s always nice to know. Now we’ve just got to see who we’re going to play. It’s better sitting here than where we could be.”

Playoff pairings won’t be announced until 6 p.m. Sunday. Hartland is on the border of two potential districts. The Eagles could swing west into a district with Brighton, Grand Ledge and Holt or east in a district with Detroit Catholic Central, Northville and Novi.

Stevenson, meanwhile, fell to 4-5 and finished 34th in playoff points in Division 1, two spots out of the postseason.

“When you control your own fate, you don’t ever want to let it go through your fingers,” Micallef said.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland holds off Livonia Stevenson to reach state football playoffs

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

