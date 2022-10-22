Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Division 1

Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14

KIMBERLY - Blake Barry rushed for 185 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns to help the Papermakaers advance to the second round.

Barry scored on runs of 35, 1 and 6 yards. Isaac Dechant added a pair of touchdown receptions for the Papermakers (9-1).

Stephen Schreiter had a touchdown run and a TD pass to lead Fond du Lac (5-5).

Fond du Lac 0 6 0 8 - 14

Kimberly 7 21 14 0 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

K - Blake Barry 35 run (Hunter Berry kick)

Second Quarter

K - Isaac Dechant 4 pass from Seth Miron (Berry kick)

K - Dechant 64 pass from Miron (Berry kick)

K - Barry 20 run (Berry kick)

FDL - Stephen Schreiter 1 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

K - Barry 1 run (Berry kick)

K - Barry 6 run (Berry kick)

Fourth Quarter

FDL - Ethan Wagner-Lang 11 pass from Schreiter (run good)

Appleton North 13, Chippewa Falls 0

CHIPPEWA FALLS - The Lightning defense stuffed third-seeded Chippewa Falls, holding its offense to just 122 yards on 47 plays in recording the win.

Appleton North (8-2), the No. 6 seed, got a pair of field goals from Caden Popp of 48 and 34 yards and Jeremy Nelson scored on a 3-yard run.

North plays at Hudson (9-1) in the second round. Hudson beat D.C. Everest 20-16 to advance.

North 0 3 0 10 - 13

Chippewa Falls 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

AN - Caden Popp 48 FG

Fourth Quarter

AN - Popp 34 FG

AN - Jeremy Nelson 3 run (Popp kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: AN - Luke Kritzer 11-74, Nelson 21-69. CF - Owen Turner 6-25, Mason Von Haden 7-25.

Passing: AN - Kritzer 16-23-2-129. CF - Von Haden 7-17-0-42.

Receiving: AN - Brock Salm 6-53, Owen Hager 5-39, Damien Borland 1-19. CF - Mayson Tester 3-21.

Division 2

Kaukauna 35, Milwaukee King 19

MILWAUKEE - The Galloping Ghosts defeated the Generals to advance into the second round where they will travel next week to Slinger. Slinger won its first-round contest against Germantown, 35-28.

Kaukauna (6-4) was led by Noah Hofmann who ran for 173 yards on 11 carries and scored four total touchdowns, all in the first half. Hofmann’s first score was on a 15-yard connection from Finnley Doriot, and the Ghosts running back would go on to rip off rushing touchdowns of 31, 43, and 11 yards before the intermission.

Milwaukee King (7-3) spouted a comeback attempt in the third quarter with touchdowns from P.J. Meese, Malik Robinson, and Marcus LaGrant, but Kaukauna slammed the door shut defensively in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Kaukauna 21 14 0 0 - 35

Milwaukee King 0 0 19 0 - 19

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

K - Noah Hofmann 15 pass from Finnley Doriot (Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Hofmann 31 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Parker Schuh 27 pass from Doriot (Soto Sanchez kick)

Second Quarter

K - Hofmann 43 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Hofmann 11 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

Third Quarter

MK - P.J. Meese 1 run (Tubnas Yang kick no good)

MK - Malik Robinson 15 run (Yang kick no good)

MK - Marcus LaGrant 18 run (Yang kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Kaukauna - Hofmann 11-173. Milwaukee King - Marcus LaGrant 18-105.

Passing: Kaukauna - Doriot 7-13-0-102. Milwaukee King - Meese 2-8-1-20.

Receiving: Kaukauna - Max Krueger 2-36, Schuh 1-27, Hoffman 2-16. Milwaukee King - Kory Ahmed 1-17, Nate White 1-3.

Division 3

Menasha 27, Baraboo 0

MENASHA -AJ Korth threw for a pair of touchdowns and the Bluejays held Baraboo to 142 yards of total offense in advancing to the second round.

Ty Schwartzkopf caught a 62-yard touchdown from Korth in the third quarter and also scored on a 5-yard run. Korth also connected with Jon Younger on a 73-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter.

Enock Mulungula finished with 144 yards on 20 carries and also scored on a 39-yard touchdown run for Menasha (9-1).

Baraboo 0 0 0 0 - 0

Menasha 14 0 13 0 - 27

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Jon Younger 73 pass from AJ Korth (Sam Blansette kick)

M - Enock Mulungula 39 run (Blansette kick)

Third Quarter

M - Ty Schwartzkopf 62 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

M - Schwartzkopf 5 run (kick failed)

West Salem 49, Waupaca 0

WEST SALEM - The Comets fell behind 28-0 after one quarter and never could recover.

Brett McConkey rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead West Salem.

Waupaca 0 0 0 0 - 0

West Salem 28 14 7 0 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

WS - Luke Noel 10 run (J. Helgeson kick)

WS - Brett McConkey 62 run (Helgeson kick)

WS - Noel 1 run (Helgeson kick)

WS - Chris Calico 59 run (Helgeson kick)

Second Quarter

WS - Andy Johnson 36 pass from McConkey (Helgeson kick)

WS - McConkey 40 run (Helgeson kick)

Third Quarter

WS - Abram Lassen 72 run (Helgeson kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Waupaca - Andre Hendrix 7-35. West Salem - Lassen 3-108, McConkey 2-102.

Passing: Waupaca - Ethan Harms 8-12-1-90. West Salem - McConkey 5-5-0-77.

Receiving: Waupaca - Parker Krcmar 4-52, Hendrix 2-33. West Salem - Johnson 2-42.

Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Luxemburg-Casco 12

LUXEMBURG - Jack Egan ran for two touchdowns and Benett Reader had a 17-yard touchdown reception to lead the Foxes past Luxemburg-Casco.

Egan ran for 98 yards on 24 carries with FVL quarterback Liam Heiges rushing for 108 yards on 17 carries. Heiges also threw for 106 yards on 9-of-19 passing.

Braden Schley led Luxemburg-Casco with 132 yards receiving on six catches, including a 40-yard touchdown. Sawyer

Division 4

Xavier 17, Wrightstown 7

WRIGHTSTOWN - Despite losing their starting and backup quarterbacks to injury, the Xavier Hawks found a way to overcome the Tigers.

Wrightstown had knocked the Hawks out of the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018, and that was still on the minds of the Xavier coaching staff and players.

Starting quarterback Nate Twombly went down with an ankle injury in Week 8 and was limited to just a few plays on Friday. Matthew Potter stepped into the role and after rushing 11 times for 84 yards, had to leave with a head injury. But that didn’t stop the Hawks and their “next man up” mentality.

Xavier took a 3-0 halftime lead after AJ Seidler kicked a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, but found itself down 7-3 after a blocked punt and subsequent short Tigers drive, capped off by Isaiah Pennenberg’s 5-yard TD run midway through the third quarter.

But Evan McCormick erased the deficit the next time the Hawks touched the ball, racing 73 yards for the score, and Reid Hietpas capped off the win with a 1-yard scoring plunge with 10 minutes left.

Xavier 3 0 7 7 - 17

Wrightstown 0 0 7 0 - 7

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

X - AJ Seidler 34 FG, 2:43.

Third Quarter

W - Isaiah Pennenberg 5 run (Daniel Buntin kick), 7:26.

X - Evan McCormick 73 run (Seidler kick), 6:38.

Fourth Quarter

X - Reid Hietpas 1 run (Seidler kick), 10:07.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Xavier - Matthew Potter 11-84, Reid Hietpas 23-71, Carter McGlone 11-40. Wrightstown - Pennenberg 22-104, Conlen Lasecki 18-42.

Passing: Xavier - Hietpas 3-4-0-35. Wrightstown - Trevor Vande Hey 5-12-1-51, Lasecki 1-2-0-35.

Receiving: Xavier - McCormick 1-20. Wrightstown - Logan Peters 1-35, Lasecki 4-33.

Freedom 49, Oconto Falls 22

FREEDOM - Carter Kriewaldt rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Irish to the win over the Panthers.

Matthew Wyngaard added 75 yards rushing and 127 yards passing for Freedom, which led 35-14 at halftime.

Alex Haines led Oconto Falls with 66 yards rushing.

Oconto Falls 0 14 0 8 - 22

Freedom 13 22 14 0 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Carter Kriewaldt 40 run (kick failed)

F - Kriewaldt 9 run (Phillips kick)

Second Quarter

F - Carson Clausen 16 pass from Matthew Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

OF - Kody Vorpahl 7 pass from Carter Hill (Alex Haines run)

OF - Cole Bozile 40 interception return (run failed)

F - Krewaldt 1 run (Kick failed)

F - Safety

F - Clause 7 pass from Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

Third Quarter

F- Kriewaldt 3 run (Phillips kick)

F - Wyngaard 18 run (Phillips kick)

Fourth Quarter

OF - Skylar Dalton 3 run (Hill run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: OF - Haines 13-66, Dalton 6-5, Wyatt Laughrin 9-10. F - Kriewaldt 18-217, Wyngaard 7-75, Levi Baumgart 2-21, Noah Heinke 4-33.

Passing: OF - Hill 3-(-23). F - Wyngaard 12-14-127.

Receiving: OF - Cole Bozile 3-23. F - Clausen 3-47, Gavin Greiner 3-33, Brad Verhasselt 1-64.

Division 5

Chilton 7, Clintonville 6

CLINTONVILLE - The Tigers won the defensive struggle by holding the Truckers to 183 yards of offense and getting their lone touchdown when Zac Halbach scooped up a loose football and raced in from 7 yards out in the second quarter.

Chilton, which finished with 184 yards of offense, was led by Jared Gehl who rushed for 105 yards.

Clintonville was led by Kade Rosenow, who passed for 119 yards, and Zach Spaulding, who rushed for 84 yards.

Chilton 0 7 0 0 - 7

Clintonville 6 0 0 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

CL - Kolton Barkow 10 pass from Kade Rosenow (pass failed)

Second Quarter

CH - Zac Halbach 7 fumble return (Ahmed Ahmed kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: CH - Jared Gehl 16-105, Max Mueller 11-29, Dahlton Tasch 1-10, Hunter Robliecki 2-9, Zac Halbach 4-2. CL - Zach Spaulding 21-84, Kade Rosenow 7-(-20).

Passing: CH - Max Mueller 3-6-0-29. CL - Kade Rosenow 10-22-2-119.

Receiving: CH - Gehl 2-21, Ryan Pierquet 1-8. CL - Jack Yeager 5-46, Jordan Wegener 2-23, Spaulding 1-35, Barkow 1-10, Samuel Wegener 1-5.

Division 6

St. Mary’s Springs 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 12

FOND DU LAC - The Ledgers defeated the Warhawks to advance to the second round where they will host Bonduel. Bonduel won its first-round matchup against Crivitz, 22-7.

Jonathan Korb led Springs with three rushing touchdowns and Levi Huempfner added two touchdowns on the ground for the Ledgers.

Kameron Zielke got the Warhawks out front first on a 15-yard touchdown run, with Brayden Arndt returning a kickoff 82 yards to give Weyauwega-Fremont its only points of the game.

Weyauwega-Fremont 12 0 0 0 - 12

St. Mary’s Springs 13 27 7 0 - 47

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

WF - Kameron Zielke 15 run (Caleb Leschke kick no good)

SMS - Levi Huempfner 7 run (Cole Rottman kick)

WF - Brayden Arndt 82 kickoff return (Leschke kick no good)

SMS - Jonathan Korb 5 run (Rottman kick no good)

Second Quarter

SMS - Korb 2 run (Rottman kick no good)

SMS - JT Koenigs 2 run (Rottman kick)

SMS - Korb 2 run (Rottman kick)

SMS - Huempfner 25 run (Rottman kick)

Third Quarter

SMS - 5 pass from Max Bauer (Rottman kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SMS - Korb 13-78, Koenigs 10-70, Huempfner 9-73.

Passing: SMS - Cullen King 13-17-0-94, Bauer 1-4-0-5.

Receiving: SMS - Lucas Rameker 3-46, Sam Coon 3-19, Jameson Ahern 3-19.

Coleman 62, Manawa 0

COLEMAN - The Cougars piled up 458 yards of offense - all on the ground - in the win over the Wolves.

Coleman averaged 10.4 yards per carry on its 44 rushing attempts while holding Manawa to 106 yards of offense on 43 total plays.

Will Bieber led Coleman with 162 yards rushing. Peter Kuchta added 111 while Brady Gross accounted for 104 yards rushing.

Tanner Nienhaus accounted for the bulk of Manawa’s offense, passing for 49 yards and rushing for 43.

Manawa 0 0 0 0 - 0

Coleman 16 22 16 8 - 62

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Will Bieber 15 run (Peter Kuchta from Trent Mongin)

C - Brady Gross 1 run (Bieber run)

Second Quarter

C - P. Kuchta 11 run (Bieber pass from Mongin)

C - P. Kuchta 35 run (Van Erman pass from Mongin)

C - Bieber 72 run (2-point conversion failed)

Third Quarter

C - Bieber 20 run (Mongin run)

C - P. Kuchta 14 interception return (Gross run)

Fourth Quarter

C - Isaiha Nowak 9 run (Max Seefeldt run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: C - Bieber 7-162, P. Kuchta 8-11, Gross 15-104, Mongin 3-24. M - Tanner Nienhaus 8-43.

Passing: M - Nienhaus 8-22-49, Cashtyn Botting 3-5-17.

Receiving: M - Hunter Schlueter 4-26, Chad Oliver 2-18.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kaukauna 3, Appleton East 0

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts swept the Patriots 25-20, 25-13, 25-21 in a regional matchup.

Mason Tienor had 25 kills for Kaukauna. Jacob Acord had 32 assists. Jade Breckheimer and Acord had nine and seven digs, respectively.

Neenah 3, Appleton West 2

NEENAH - The Rockets defeated the Terrors in five sets 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14 for the regional win.

Noah Harmon led Neenah with 17 kills, while Chip Calcaterra had 15 kills and nine digs. Justin Sina led Neenah with 50 assists.

Kimberly 3, Notre Dame 1

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers defeated the Tritons 25-10, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 to advance.

Gage Stahmann had 41 assists for Kimberly. Lucas Eckrose had a team-high 11 kills. Brady Koester and Kaden Grall both had nine kills. Kevin McGrath led Kimberly with 16 digs. Eckrose had 15 digs, while Grall had 12 digs. Kameron Kemp and 10 digs.

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 62, Wisconsin Heights 20

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs scored 30 points in the first quarter and rolled to the win over the Vanguards.

Ashton Post led St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian with 140 yards rushing. Danny Griffith passed for 166 yards. Atticus Johnson caught five passes for 99 yards.

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian, which finished the season unbeaten, finished with 344 yards of offense while allowing 335.

The Zephyrs went 0-for-2 on third down while Wisconsin Heights was 4-for-14.

Wisconsin Heights 0 0 6 14 - 20

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 30 18 14 0 - 62

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SMC/VC - Ashton Post 47 run (Dylan Dwyer run)

SMC/VC - Atticus Johnson 46 pass from Danny Griffith (Johnson run)

SMC/VC - Dwayer 34 pass from Griffith (2-point conversion failed)

SMC/VC - Ashton Post 58 run (2-point conversion good)

Second Quarter

SMC/VC - Samuel Todd 4 run (2-point conversion failed)

SMC/VC - Post 2 run (2-point conversion failed)

SMC/VC - Andrew Birr 26 pass from Griffith (2-point conversion failed)

Third Quarter

SMC/VC - Connor Riehl 67 punt return (Dwyer run)

WH - 23 pass (2-point conversion failed)

SMC/VC - Post 1 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

WH - 28 pass (kick good)

WH - 77 pass (kick good)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SMC/VC - Post 8-140, Todd 3-29.

Passing: SMC/VC - Griffith 8-11-166.

Receiving: SMC/VC - Johnson 5-99, Dweyer -1-34, Birr 2-33

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area