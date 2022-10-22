ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

By USAT TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
 4 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Division 1

Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14

KIMBERLY - Blake Barry rushed for 185 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns to help the Papermakaers advance to the second round.

Barry scored on runs of 35, 1 and 6 yards. Isaac Dechant added a pair of touchdown receptions for the Papermakers (9-1).

Stephen Schreiter had a touchdown run and a TD pass to lead Fond du Lac (5-5).

Fond du Lac 0 6 0 8 - 14

Kimberly 7 21 14 0 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

K - Blake Barry 35 run (Hunter Berry kick)

Second Quarter

K - Isaac Dechant 4 pass from Seth Miron (Berry kick)

K - Dechant 40 pass from Miron (Berry kick)

K - Barry 20 run (Berry kick)

FDL - Stephen Schreiter 1 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

K - Barry 1 run (Berry kick)

K - Barry 6 run (Berry kick)

Fourth Quarter

FDL - Ethan Wagner-Lang 11 pass from Schreiter (run good)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN8A6_0iiYHn9v00

Division 4

Campbellsport 61, Sheboygan Falls 28

CAMPBELLSPORT - The Cougars (7-3) defeated the Falcons (5-5) to advance to the second round, where they will travel to top-seeded Racine Saint Catherine’s (9-1). Racine took care of Saint Francis, 58-6, in its first-round matchup.

Benjamin Timm ran for four touchdowns, one in each quarter, to lead Campbellsport. Mitchell McCarty accounted for four touchdowns of his own, all in the second quarter. Three were passing to Cole Kaehne and then McCarty ran one in to close out the half.

Caleb Plier ran for two first-half touchdowns to lead Sheboygan Falls, while Dane Nickolai added a pair of passing touchdowns in the second half for the Falcons.

Sheboygan Falls 7 7 14 0 - 28

Campbellsport 7 34 13 7 - 61

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Benjamin Timm 2 run (Luke Pendowski kick)

SF - Caleb Plier 3 run (Mason Jaap kick)

Second Quarter

C - Cole Kaehne 9 pass from Mitchell McCarty (Pendowski kick)

SF - Plier 2 run (Jaap kick)

C - Kaehne 59 pass from McCarty (Pendowski kick)

C - Timm 45 run (Pendowski kick)

C - Kaehne 44 pass from McCarty (Pendowski kick no good)

C - McCarty 8 run (Pendowski kick)

Third Quarter

SF - Seth Rohde pass from Dane Nickolai at the Cougars 15 for 11 yards. Lateral to Reid Federer (Jaap kick)

C - Timm 96 run (Pendowski kick)

SF - Emmitt Krauter 50 pass from Nickolai (Jaap kick)

C - Samuel Koth 2 run (Pendowski kick no good)

Fourth Quarter

C - Timm 5 run (Pendowski kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Campbellsport - Timm 27-319, Kaehne 9-103, McCarty 3-31, Koth 3-12. Sheboygan Falls - Plier 23-116.

Passing: Campbellsport - McCarty 7-9-0-150. Sheboygan Falls - NIckolai 17-41-1-273.

Receiving: Campbellsport - Kaehne 3-112, Jordan Ebert 2-24, Caleb Smith 1-14. Sheboygan Falls - Austin Gerbert 5-98, Krauter 5-85, Rohde 3-53, Federer 3-36.

Berlin 35, Denmark 34

BERLIN - Cole Buttke and Wyatt Hamersma scored two touchdowns apiece and Berlin held off a furious Denmark rally to hold on and advance to the second round.

No. 3 seed Berlin (7-3) will play second-seeded Freedom (9-1), which defeated Oconto Falls 49-22.

Buttke scored on an 8-yard run and a 63-yard reception, with Hamersma reaching the end zone on a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 3-yard run.

Berlin led 28-14 at the half, but the Vikings erupted for consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter.

Devin Derleth’s 3-yard run gave Berlin a 35-28 lead and Denmark answered midway through the fourth on a 19-yard touchdown run from Nolan Perry. Berlin blocked the extra-point attempt and then ran out the clock on its ensuing possession to ice the win.

Perry had three touchdowns for Denmark (4-6), including a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. Lucas Miller also had touchdown passes of 59 and 36 yards to Simon Alexander.

Denmark 0 14 14 6 - 34

Berlin 7 21 0 7 - 35

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

B – Wyatt Hamersma 32 pass from Frank Kujawa (Isaac Krueger kick)

Second Quarter

B – Cole Buttke 8 run (kick failed)

B – Buttke 63 pass from Kujawa (Krueger kick)

D – Nolan Perry 95 kickoff return (Carl Heezen kick)

B – Hamersma 3 run (Devin Derleth run)

D – Simon Alexander 59 pass from Lucas Miller (Heezen kick)

Third Quarter

D – Perry 21 run (Heezen kick)

D – Alexander 36 pass from Miller (Heezen kick)

Fourth Quarter

B – Derleth 3 run (Krueger kick)

D – Perry 19 run (kick failed)

Division 5

Laconia 42, Wautoma 0

ROSENDALE - The Spartans shut out the Hornets to advance to the second round. Laconia will travel to No. 2 seed Brodhead/Juda, which defeated Watertown Luther Prep, 48-7.

Laconia was led in the first half by Ashton Pike with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Pike would finish with 160 yards total. Wyatt Schaefer added 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground before the end of the half, making it 21-0 Spartans.

After the break, the teams played through a scoreless third quarter before Schaefer went nuts with three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter - giving him four for the game - to go along with 152 rushing yards.

Tyson Keel led Laconia defensively with a pair of second-half interceptions and Jared Kieffer forced a late fumble that Matthew Leonard recovered for the Spartans.

Landon Kalata had an interception for the Wautoma defense.

Wautoma 0 0 0 0 - 0

Laconia 14 7 0 21 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

L - Ashton Pike 10 run (Ethan VanBeek kick)

L - Pike 15 run (VanBeek kick)

Second Quarter

L - Wyatt Schaefer 1 run (VanBeek kick)

Fourth Quarter

L - Schaefer 5 run (VanBeek kick)

L - Schaefer 5 run (Van Beek kick)

L - Schaefer 15 run (VanBeek kick)

Division 6

St. Mary’s Springs 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 12

FOND DU LAC - The Ledgers defeated the Warhawks to advance to the second round where they will host Bonduel. Bonduel won its first-round matchup against Crivitz, 22-7.

Jonathan Korb led Springs with three rushing touchdowns and Levi Huempfner added two touchdowns on the ground for the Ledgers.

Kameron Zielke got the Warhawks out front first on a 15-yard touchdown run, with Brayden Arndt returning a kickoff 82 yards to give Weyauwega-Fremont its only points of the game.

Weyauwega-Fremont 12 0 0 0 - 12

St. Mary’s Springs 13 27 7 0 - 47

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

WF - Kameron Zielke 15 run (Caleb Leschke kick no good)

SMS - Levi Huempfner 7 run (Cole Rottman kick)

WF - Brayden Arndt 82 kickoff return (Leschke kick no good)

SMS - Jonathan Korb 5 run (Rottman kick no good)

Second Quarter

SMS - Korb 2 run (Rottman kick no good)

SMS - JT Koenigs 2 run (Rottman kick)

SMS - Korb 2 run (Rottman kick)

SMS - Huempfner 25 run (Rottman kick)

Third Quarter

SMS - 5 pass from Max Bauer (Rottman kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SMS - Korb 13-78, Koenigs 10-70, Huempfner 9-73.

Passing: SMS - Cullen King 13-17-0-94, Bauer 1-4-0-5.

Receiving: SMS - Lucas Rameker 3-46, Sam Coon 3-19, Jameson Ahern 3-19.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

