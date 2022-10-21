Reversing itself, Bremerton Municipal Court will be open to public

Bremerton Municipal Court will remain open to the public through the end of the month, according to a new order issued Wednesday, with Judge Tracy Flood reversing the order she enacted Monday.

The second order from Flood also cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the court’s dire staffing shortages, something no other court in the county is experiencing.

However, the court’s longtime court administrator, who quit in the summer, cast doubt on Flood’s stated reasons, saying her departure was because of “deteriorating” conditions in the court and was not because of anything pandemic related.

Flood’s first order, effective Oct. 17, essentially closed the physical courthouse through the end of the month – a move she wrote was authorized by the rules governing court administration and the 81 orders issued by the state Supreme Court related to COVID.

Flood did not specify which of those orders applied. During the height of the pandemic, courts in Kitsap remained open to the public.

Flood’s second order Wednesday, framed as a supplement to her order two days earlier, urged participation in court over Zoom but reopened the courthouse doors and set aside a courtroom for observers to watch proceedings on video.

“These unavoidable circumstances are beyond the control of the court and/or the parties,” Flood’s order says, explaining that postponing cases won't count toward a defendant's right to a speedy trial.

Flood did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment on the supplemental order. She did not respond to emails sent earlier this week seeking comment on her first order.

Since Flood took office in January, Bremerton’s court has seen a reduction of court staff, including its most experienced employees.

City Council President Michael Goodnow said he and the rest of the council had not been advised of the court closures and staffing shortages.

“I was told that it happened, and there had been some attrition,” Goodnow said.

The court staff had been assembled under longtime Bremerton Judge James Docter, who declined to run again after serving 24 years as the court’s sole judge.

Flood's order says the pandemic, starting in March 2020, strained courts.

“During this timeframe the court has suffered some losses of staff due to the pandemic, retirements, promotions, transfers and normal retention issues. The pandemic has hampered our ability to fill staff positions,” the order signed by Flood states. “These staffing issues are being experienced nationwide.”

The Kitsap Sun contacted the three other municipal courts in Kitsap County, along with Kitsap County District Court, and officials said they remain open. Municipal and district courts handle lower-level infractions and misdemeanor criminal cases, like speeding tickets and drunken driving. Superior Court, in Port Orchard, handles felonies.

Former Court Administrator Dawn Williams resigned July 23. She started working for the court in 2003 and held the top non-elected position in the court for about 11 years.

“I began looking for another job as working conditions were deteriorating and I needed to make a change for my own well-being,” Williams said Friday in a telephone interview with the Kitsap Sun. Williams declined to specify the deteriorating conditions but said she found another job working in the court system.

“I was able to find new employment where I can use my skills to help all courts in our state be successful,” she said.

When asked to comment on Flood’s reasons for staffing shortages, Williams said: “My choice to leave had nothing to do with the pandemic.”

Neither of Flood’s orders was publicized by the Kitsap Bar Association, on which local attorneys rely to disseminate news about local courts.

Flood had criticized the local bar association's newsletter during her election campaign, saying it showed racial or gender bias by mentioning her name second when announcing candidates for the court, despite her filing for election first.

Flood is the first Black woman to be elected judge in Kitsap County and the county's only Black judge.