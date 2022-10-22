ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 7:27 a.m. GMT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a chief proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members of the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee who will not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle Sunday. The four were not on the list of the ruling Communist Party’s new 205-member Central Committee that was approved Saturday at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that set the leadership and agenda for the next five years. Only Central Committee members can serve on the Standing Committee. The party congress also approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China’s leader.

Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement to reflect the deteriorating security outlook for their region driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less concerning, was the major outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the west coast city of Perth. It builds on a reciprocal access agreement that Kishida inked in January with then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that removes obstacles to holding joint military exercises in either country.

South Korea arrests former top officials over 2020 killing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former defense minister and coast guard chief were arrested Saturday over their alleged involvement in covering up facts and distorting the circumstances surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border. The arrests came as the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol expands investigations into the 2020 killing and another border incident the year before that prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal administration improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The Seoul Central District Court said it granted prosecutors’ requests for arrest warrants on former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee because it saw them as threats to destroy evidence or flee.

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to ‘zero-COVID’ limits

BEIJING (AP) — As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China’s at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy? It appears to be wishful thinking. As the world moves to a post-pandemic lifestyle, many across China have resigned themselves to lining up several times a week for COVID-19 tests, restrictions on their travels to other regions, and the ever-present possibility of a community lockdown. “There is nothing we can do,” Zhang Yiming, 51, said this week at a park in Beijing.

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people, police said on Saturday. At least 40 other people were injured in the accident, which occurred in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday, police said. The bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway, police officer Navneet Kumar told reporters. Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, Kumar said.

Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now to AU$50 million ($32 million) under amendments to be introduced to Parliament next week, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said. A company could also be fined the value of 30% of its revenues over a defined period if that amount exceeded AU$50 million ($32 million). Dreyfus said “big companies could face penalties up to hundreds of millions of dollars” under the new law.

Sri Lankan lawmakers vote to trim presidential powers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment on Friday that trims the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s economic crisis. Debate on the bill began on Thursday, and on Friday, 179 lawmakers from the governing coalition and opposition voted in favor of the motion and only one voted against it, ensuring the two-thirds majority in the 225-member house required to make the amendment law. The amendment transfers some presidential powers, including the appointment of officials, to a constitutional council comprising lawmakers and respected non-politicians.

Husband of ex-Japanese princess passes New York bar exam

TOKYO (AP) — The man who married a former Japanese princess has passed the New York bar exam, defying detractors back home who had criticized their romance. Kei Komuro’s name is on the list of those who passed the July New York state bar exam, which was posted Friday on The New York State Board of Law Examiners web site. Komuro’s engagement to former Princess Mako, announced in 2017, prompted a widespread public outcry, mostly on social media and in the tabloids. One reason was a financial problem of Komuro’s mother, although that’s since been resolved. Komuro, 31, a graduate of Fordham University law school, has a job at a New York law firm, and has been living in New York with Mako, a museum curator.

Pakistan’s election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a surge in malaria and other flood-related disease. The announcement by the commission comes as Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, has been rallying supporters against the new government and calling for early elections.

AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCTOBER 14 - 20, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid. Follow AP visual iournalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government agreed on a compromise Wednesday that will allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal following concerns the deal might pose a national security risk. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ Cabinet agreed...
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 5:06 a.m. EDT

Russia’s chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear. The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads. That stands in stark contrast with the complaints circulating widely on Russian news outlets and social media of equipment shortages, poor living conditions and scant training for the new recruits. Since Putin announced the mobilization Sept. 21, independent media, human rights activists and those called up have painted a bleak picture of a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front lines, regardless of skill, training and equipment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

US vows full military defense of allies against North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations. Sherman said North Korea’s repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks were provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. “This is deeply irresponsible, dangerous, and destabilizing,” Sherman said in talks in Tokyo with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong. The two officials met ahead of a three-way meeting with their Japanese counterpart on Wednesday. It would be the second in-person meeting of the three officials since conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May, signaling an improvement in difficult ties between Japan and South Korea. A year ago, Japanese and South Korean vice ministers declined to participate in a joint news conference after three-way talks in Washington, leaving Sherman to make a solo media appearance.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SK Hynix’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised those concerns during a conference call on Wednesday after the company reported its operating profit dropped 60% in the last quarter from 2021, a decline it blamed on a deteriorating business environment. Global inflation amplified by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on the kinds of high-tech products requiring computer chips. SK Hynix and other semiconductor makers are also navigating new U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China. Such limits were in part imposed to prevent use of American advanced technology in China’s military development. SK Hynix said this month that the U.S. Department of Commerce granted the company a one-year exemption from such requirements, allowing it to provide equipment and other supplies to its Chinese factories making memory chips.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account. Needle-free vaccines may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot to get vaccinated, as well as help expand vaccination in poor countries because they are easier to administer. China doesn’t have vaccine mandates but wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and increasingly out of synch with the rest of the world.
The Associated Press

Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A well-known Haitian journalist survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said. Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized but is...
The Associated Press

Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That’s largely due to the Balkan country’s generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing. A recent flight from Turkey to Belgrade — one of half a dozen scheduled daily — was packed with people from African and Asian nations who don’t need a visa to enter the European country. But this is changing as Serbia faces pressure from the European Union, which it wants to join, to introduce visas for countries that have become a source of migration toward the 27-nation bloc. EU officials say thousands of travelers who entered Serbia and other Western Balkan nations as tourists in recent months ended up seeking asylum in EU member countries.
The Associated Press

Crew losing consciousness possible cause for warplane crash

MOSCOW (AP) — The crash of a Russian warplane into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk that killed both pilots may have resulted from a faulty oxygen supply that caused the crew to lose consciousness mid-flight, Russian news reports said Monday. There were no casualties on...
The Associated Press

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
The Associated Press

UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament on Wednesday for the first time as leader. Sunak took office on Tuesday and appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the governments of...
The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia: Crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the royal court said Sunday. The acknowledgement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency came hours after Algeria’s presidency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending because of health reasons, spurring speculation about his condition. Royal doctors advised Prince Mohammed not to fly long distances to avoid the “trauma’” on his middle ear, the statement said, without elaborating. The nature of Prince Mohammed’s condition remained unclear, but ruptured eardrums can result from middle ear infections and trauma such as excessive pressure from flying long distances. Prince Mohammed has quickly risen to power under his 86-year-old father King Salman. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne.
The Associated Press

Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister on Wednesday unveiled plans to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (1 ounce) of cannabis and allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes. A question mark remains over whether the plan approved by the Cabinet will go ahead because the government first wants to be sure that it is compatible with European Union law. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said it will only go ahead with legislation if that is the case. The plan calls for the sale of cannabis to adults at licensed outlets, and the aim is to combat the black market, Lauterbach said. He added that the government intends to regulate the market tightly. Legalizing controlled sales of cannabis is one of a series of reforms outlined in last year’s coalition deal between the three socially liberal parties that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government.
The Associated Press

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads. That stands in stark contrast with the complaints circulating widely on Russian news outlets and social media of equipment shortages, poor living conditions and scant training for the new recruits. Since Putin announced the mobilization Sept. 21, independent media, human rights activists and those called up have painted a bleak picture of a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front lines, regardless of skill, training and equipment.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St up on hopes of rate hikes easing

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and Britain installed its third prime minister this year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney gained. Oil prices declined. Wall Street’s benchmark...
The Associated Press

EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. and the European Union have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy