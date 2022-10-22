How Adrian Daugherty and defense led Powell football to revenge win over Knoxville Catholic

There was an unlikely hero in Powell football's 28-26 win over Knoxville Catholic on Friday.

The Irish (3-5) were marching down the field as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter. The Panthers (7-2) were fighting to keep their two-point lead, and it was all starting to feel a little too much like déjà vu from last year's 30-29 upset. But the Powell defense had something else in mind.

Senior Brady Brewster fought through the offensive line and sacked Jayden Neal on second down near the 50-yard line. Neal rolled out on third down, desperately looking for a receiver downfield. The sophomore quarterback launched it down the middle and Powell's Adrian Daugherty came out of nowhere, hauling down the game-winning interception.

"Amazing, can't even put it into words," Daugherty, a sophomore, said.

Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts felt the dread creeping in as he watched Catholic's final drive from the sidelines. Connor Wheeler, who scored two rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, felt a wave of relief when Daugherty jumped the pass.

"I was like, 'Thank God,'" Wheeler said. "I was praying before the play ... I was so happy, biggest relief ever."

Powell's defense was the difference in its seventh straight win. Between sacks, interceptions and a goal line stand, the Panthers' defense wasn't letting the Irish take them down again.

"We had so many guys that were battling all night," Powell coach Matt Lowe said. "Those guys just kept showing up, kept battling. And then finally, you knew at some point, somebody was going to make that play."

The most pivotal moments came in forcing the Irish to settle for field goals twice. The first was at the 6-yard line with 3:27 left before halftime.

Daugherty and Brewster combined for a tackle when Catholic attempted to run the ball in from the 10. The Irish then attempted to pass twice from the 6, but were unable to find the end zone. The Panthers forced another field goal at the end of the third quarter by getting a sack on third down, only allowing the Irish to cut the lead to 21-12.

Wheeler consistently picked up yardage for the Panthers when the passing game wasn't on. The sophomore has rushed for 1,242 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, and Lowe said everyone is just starting to see what is coming for him.

Potts found Ayden Greene for Powell's other two touchdowns and was 28-for-40 for 315 yards.

"To be able to come into this environment, to be able to come here on their field and be able to compete and find a way to win," Lowe said, "Especially the dramatic way we won that game there at the end – just so proud of their grit and the grind, and the fact that they were able to overcome so much in order to get a win."

