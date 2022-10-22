Read full article on original website
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Report: Christian McCaffrey Expected To Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Despite having just two days to learn the San Francisco 49ers' playbook, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced McCaffrey's status for Week 7 just moments ago. "New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
NFL
Newly acquired 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make debut vs. Chiefs
Sunday's rematch of Super Bowl LIV will feature a new running back in the San Francisco backfield. Newly acquired 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources. "From what I am told,...
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
Los Angeles offered a package of draft picks and Cam Akers for the star tailback.
