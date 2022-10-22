ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

By USA TODAY-NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Division 1

Bay Port 42, De Pere 14

SUAMICO - Blake Buchinger and Cole Bensen combined to rush for 195 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Pirates past the Redbirds.

Buchinger finished with 134 yards rushing and Bensen had 61. Bensen also threw for 165 yards.

De Pere, which led 7-0 after the first quarter, was led by Easton Arendt who completed 17 passes for 134 yards. Devin Koskey led De Pere in rushing with 61 yards.

Bay Port finished with 419 yards of offense while De Pere had 245.

De Pere 7 0 0 7 - 14

Bay Port 0 14 14 14 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

DP - Hayden May 2 pass from Easton Arendt (Logan Dost kick)

Second Quarter

BP - Blake Buchinger 29 run (Owen Bellisle kick)

BP - Cole Bensen 3 run (Bellisle kick)

Third Quarter

BP - Bensen 6 run (Bellisle kick)

BP - Tevyn Montgomery 5 run (Bellisle kick)

Fourth Quarter

BP - Buchinger 4 run (Bellisle kick)

BP - Buchinger 7 run (Bellisle kick)

DP - Devin Koskey 57 run (Dost kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: DP - Koskey 4-61, Arendt 10-14, Koskey 12-36. BP - Carter Kallies 2-25, Montgomery 4-21, Bensen 14-61, Buchinger 15-134.

Passing: DP - Arendt 17-32-134. BP - Bensen 8-14-165, Connor Gering 2-2-6.

Receiving: DP - Miachael Alexander 4-31, Grant Hohol 2-22, May 5-45, Mitchelle Derenne 2-12, Koskey 3-29. BP - Kallies 2-24, Brett Shipley 3-94, Tyler Plummer 1-17, Josiah Azure 1-21.

Division 2

West De Pere 56, Holmen 7

DE PERE - Duke Shovald threw for four touchdown passes and Najeh Mitchell rushed for 104 yards as the Phantoms built a big halftime lead and cruised to the first-round win.

Langdon Nordgaard had six catches for 71 yards and Ryder Lesage caught two passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns as West De Pere led 21-0 after one and 42-7 at the half.

Overall, the offense piled up 354 yards on 36 plays scoring on eight of them and earning first downs on 17 plays. West DePere only had the ball for 20:35 of the game, but made the most of it averaging 9.8 yards per play.

Holmen 0 7 0 0 - 7

West De Pere 21 21 7 7 - 56

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: West De Pere - Najeh Mitchell 13-104.

Passing: West De Pere - Duke Shovald 11-13-0-163.

Receiving: West De Pere - Langdon Nordgaard 6-71, Keon Kirk 2-58, Ryder Lesage 2-44.

Marshfield 21, Pulaski 13

MARSHFIELD - The Tigers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a Trevor Foemmel 15-yard touchdown run and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Foemmel to Luke LeMoine and then Marshfield stopped a late fourth-quarter drive on the 10-yard line to hold off the Red Raiders.

Foemmel led Marshfield with 119 yards rushing and 102 yards passing. LeMoine had three receptions for 102 yards receiving.

Pulaski was led by Maverick Cole, who rushed for 123 yards, and Logan Schultz, who passed for 126.

Pulaski 0 0 13 0 - 13

Marshfield 14 0 0 7 - 21

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Trevor Foemmel 15 run (Braxton Kurth kick)

M - Luke LeMoine 34 pass from Foemmel (Kurth kick)

Third Quarter

P - Maverick Cole 62 run (Sam Murphy kick)

P - Brock Steinbrecher interception return (kick blocked)

Fourth Quarter

M - Foemmel 1 run (Kurth kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: P - Cole 17-123. M - Foemmel 18-119, Marsh 10-33, Braden Anderson 4-25.

Passing: P - Logan Schultz 10-16-126, Cole 1-2-21. M - Foemmel 3-9-102.

Receiving: P - Gatlin Robaidek 3-58, Zachary Przybylski 3-35, Jacob Doxtater 2-31. M - Luke LeMoine 3-102.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44THUa_0iiYFuai00

Division 3

Mosinee 50, Shawano 20

MOSINEE - Mosinee fell behind 8-0 and then scored 50 straight points in the win over the Hawks.

Barnes Bunkelman led Mosinee in rushing with 101 yards. Gavin Obremski completed 14 passes for 177 yards. Davin Stoffel caught eight passes for 121 yards.

The win improves Mosinee’s record to 8-1-1. Shawano ends its season 3-7.

Shawano 8 0 0 12 - 20

Mosinee 14 7 22 7 - 50

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Michael Metcalf-Grassman 100 kickoff return (Metcalf-Grassman run)

M - Wyatt Harris 1 run (Noah Stencil kick)

M - Keagen Jirschele 12 run (Stencil kick)

Second Quarter

M - Davin Stoffel 3 pass from Gavin Obremski (Stencil kick)

Third Quarter

M - Obremski 28 run (Stencil kick)

M - Harris 15 kickoff return (Stencil kick)

M - Stoffel 25 pass from Obremski (Obremski run)

Fourth Quarter

M - Harris 2 run (Stencil kick)

S - Jacob Landon 5 pass from Jerzy Brocker (pass failed)

S - Brocker 1 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: M - Barnes Bunkelman 12-101, Harris 12-80.

Passing: M - Obremski 14-20-177.

Receiving: M - Stoffel 8-121.

Division 4

Xavier 17, Wrightstown 7

WRIGHTSTOWN - Despite losing their starting and backup quarterbacks to injury, the Xavier Hawks found a way to overcome the Tigers.

Wrightstown had knocked the Hawks out of the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018, and that was still on the minds of the Xavier coaching staff and players.

Starting quarterback Nate Twombly went down with an ankle injury in Week 8 and was limited to just a few plays on Friday. Matthew Potter stepped into the role and after rushing 11 times for 84 yards, had to leave with a head injury. But that didn’t stop the Hawks and their “next man up” mentality.

Xavier took a 3-0 halftime lead after AJ Seidler kicked a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, but found itself down 7-3 after a blocked punt and subsequent short Tigers drive, capped off by Isaiah Pennenberg’s 5-yard TD run midway through the third quarter.

But Evan McCormick erased the deficit the next time the Hawks touched the ball, racing 73 yards for the score, and Reid Hietpas capped off the win with a 1-yard scoring plunge with 10 minutes left.

Xavier 3 0 7 7 - 17

Wrightstown 0 0 7 0 - 7

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

X - AJ Seidler 34 FG

Third Quarter

W - Isaiah Pennenberg 5 run (Daniel Buntin kick)

X - Evan McCormick 73 run (Seidler kick)

Fourth Quarter

X - Reid Hietpas 1 run (Seidler kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Xavier - Matthew Potter 11-84, Reid Hietpas 23-71, Carter McGlone 11-40. Wrightstown - Pennenberg 22-104, Conlen Lasecki 18-42.

Passing: Xavier - Hietpas 3-4-0-35. Wrightstown - Trevor Vande Hey 5-12-1-51, Lasecki 1-2-0-35.

Receiving: Xavier - McCormick 1-20. Wrightstown - Logan Peters 1-35, Lasecki 4-33.

Freedom 49, Oconto Falls 22

FREEDOM - Carter Kriewaldt rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Irish to the win over the Panthers.

Matthew Wyngaard added 75 yards rushing and 127 yards passing for Freedom, which led 35-14 at halftime.

Alex Haines led Oconto Falls with 66 yards rushing.

Oconto Falls 0 14 0 8 - 22

Freedom 13 22 14 0 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Carter Kriewaldt 40 run (kick failed)

F - Kriewaldt 9 run (Phillips kick)

Second Quarter

F - Carson Clausen 16 pass from Matthew Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

OF - Kody Vorpahl 7 pass from Carter Hill (Alex Haines run)

OF - Cole Bozile 40 interception return (run failed)

F - Krewaldt 1 run (Kick failed)

F - Safety

F - Clause 7 pass from Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

Third Quarter

F- Kriewaldt 3 run (Phillips kick)

F - Wyngaard 18 run (Phillips kick)

Fourth Quarter

OF - Skylar Dalton 3 run (Hill run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: OF - Haines 13-66, Dalton 6-5, Wyatt Laughrin 9-10. F - Kriewaldt 18-217, Wyngaard 7-75, Levi Baumgart 2-21, Noah Heinke 4-33.

Passing: OF - Hill 3-(-23). F - Wyngaard 12-14-127.

Receiving: OF - Cole Bozile 3-23. F - Clausen 3-47, Gavin Greiner 3-33, Brad Verhasselt 1-64.

Berlin 35, Denmark 34

BERLIN - Cole Buttke and Wyatt Hamersma scored two touchdowns apiece and Berlin held off a furious Denmark rally to hold on and advance to the second round.

No. 3 seed Berlin (7-3) will play second-seeded Freedom (9-1), which defeated Oconto Falls 49-22.

Buttke scored on an 8-yard run and a 63-yard reception, with Hamersma reaching the end zone on a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 3-yard run.

Berlin led 28-14 at the half, but the Vikings erupted for consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter.

Devin Derleth’s 3-yard run gave Berlin a 35-28 lead and Denmark answered midway through the fourth on a 19-yard touchdown run from Nolan Perry. Berlin blocked the extra-point attempt and then ran out the clock on its ensuing possession to ice the win.

Perry had three touchdowns for Denmark (4-6), including a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. Lucas Miller also had touchdown passes of 59 and 36 yards to Simon Alexander.

Denmark 0 14 14 6 - 34

Berlin 7 21 0 7 - 35

SCORING PLAYS

B – Wyatt Hamersma 32 pass from Frank Kujawa (Isaac Krueger kick)

Second Quarter

B – Cole Buttke 8 run (kick failed)

B – Buttke 63 pass from Kujawa (Krueger kick)

D – Nolan Perry 95 kickoff return (Carl Heezen kick)

B – Hamersma 3 run (Devin Derleth run)

D – Simon Alexander 59 pass from Lucas Miller (Heezen kick)

Third Quarter

D – Perry 21 run (Heezen kick)

D – Alexander 36 pass from Miller (Heezen kick)

Fourth Quarter

B – Derleth 3 run (Krueger kick)

D – Perry 19 run (kick failed)

Division 6

Bonduel 22, Crivitz 7

CRIVITZ - The Bears picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles in the win over the Wolverines.

Tied 7-7 in the second quarter, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Noah Weier to Josiah Basten put Bonduel ahead to stay.

Louis Krabik led Bonduel with 78 yards rushing.

Crivitz was led by Tegan Werner, who rushed for 55 yards.

Bonduel 7 7 6 2 - 22

Crivitz 0 7 0 0 - 7

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

B - 9 run (Louis Krabik kick)

Second Quarter

C - Sean Christiansen 8 run (Stephan Allard kick)

B - Josiah Basten 28 pass from Noah Weier (Krabik kick)

Third Quarter

B - Krabik 12 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

B - Safety, punt blocked out of end zone

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: B - Krabik 11-78, Noah Weier 6-11. C - Tegan Werner 11-55, Logan Goltz 6-38, Christiansen 16-45, Dillan Gehm 11-37.

Passing: B - Weier 7-13-57. C - Werner 1-1-17, Christiansen 2-9-32.

Receiving: B - Basten 2-40. C - Werner 2-32, Kaden Spalding 1-17.

Coleman 62, Manawa 0

COLEMAN - The Cougars piled up 458 yards of offense - all on the ground - in the win over the Wolves.

Coleman averaged 10.4 yards per carry on its 44 rushing attempts while holding Manawa to 106 yards of offense on 43 total plays.

Will Bieber led Coleman with 162 yards rushing. Peter Kuchta added 111 while Brady Gross accounted for 104 yards rushing.

Tanner Nienhaus accounted for the bulk of Manawa’s offense, passing for 49 yards and rushing for 43.

Manawa 0 0 0 0 - 0

Coleman 16 22 16 8 - 62

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Will Bieber 15 run (Peter Kuchta from Trent Mongin)

C - Brady Gross 1 run (Bieber run)

Second Quarter

C - P. Kuchta 11 run (Bieber pass from Mongin)

C - P. Kuchta 35 run (Van Erman pass from Mongin)

C - Bieber 72 run (2-point conversion failed)

Third Quarter

C - Bieber 20 run (Mongin run)

C - P. Kuchta 14 interception return (Gross run)

Fourth Quarter

C - Isaiha Nowak 9 run (Max Seefeldt run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: C - Bieber 7-162, P. Kuchta 8-11, Gross 15-104, Mongin 3-24. M - Tanner Nienhaus 8-43.

Passing: M - Nienhaus 8-22-49, Cashtyn Botting 3-5-17.

Receiving: M - Hunter Schlueter 4-26, Chad Oliver 2-18.

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Division 1 State Team Tournament

Divine Savior Holy Angels 6, Notre Dame 1

Carolyn Schaefer DSHA def. Lucy Lawton 6-0, 6-0; Madi Guillermo DSHA def. Sophia Perret 6-0, 6-4; Saylor Masters DSHA def. Mia Miller 6-3, 6-2; Abby Frasher DSHA def. Francesca Casis 6-3, 6-1.

Molly Jex/Lizzie Stuckslager DSHA def. Kennedy May/Lilia Root 6-0, 6-0; Kelly Coury/Joan Barry DSHA def. Mary Sullivan/Natalia Welle 6-2, 6-1; Bea Rayel/Sophie Lin ND def. KK Buettner/Elle Clemence 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-8.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

Comments / 1

 

