Springfield works to ease downtown traffic congestion following Thunderbirds games
SPRINGFIELD — Three games into the Springfield Thunderbirds’ 36-game home schedule and officials say there are complaints about motor-vehicular bedlam downtown following games because thousands of pedestrians and hundreds of vehicles are packing into the streets at the same time. Officials say it is due to the loss...
Lenox’s Max Shepardson, Cliff Flynn finish as top scorers from WMass at the D-III Golf State Championship (photos)
SOUTH HADLEY – At the Division III Golf State Championship at Ledges Golf Club on Tuesday, Lenox’s Max Shepardson (79) and Cliff Flynn (80) finished with the top scores from Western Massachusetts.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield’s Village Pizza Under New Ownership
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield’s Village Pizza owner, Chris Balis, announced Monday that his family will be selling the famed restaurant after almost 50 years. His father bought the restaurant in 1974 from the first owner, Teddy, who opened Village Pizza in 1961. The Balis siblings took over when their parents...
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
No. 2 Amherst girls volleyball advances to Class A semifinals with 3-0 win over No. 7 Minnechaug
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The second-ranked Amherst girls’ volleyball team earned a decisive straight-sets (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) victory over No. 7 Minnechaug on Tuesday night, earning a trip to the Western Mass. Class A semifinals on Sunday.
Man seriously injured in Springfield shooting
One person was injured in a Springfield shooting Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
Car crash in Longmeadow damages utility pole
A portion of Converse Street in Longmeadow is closed after a car hit a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield may open sooner than expected
The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes posts three-under 69 to earn medalist honors at Div. I Golf State Championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After turning in a par on hole four, his first hole of the day, Ryan Downes walked to the tee box of the par-5 fifth at Renaissance Golf Club, looking to gain some traction to propel him through the rest of his round.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts
CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
