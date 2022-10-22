Friday football report: Bartlett closes in on region title with win over Collierville

How the Power 15 fared

1. Munford (9-0) defeated Kingsbury, 53-0, Friday.

2. Covington (7-2) lost to Haywood, 34-17, Friday.

3. Lausanne (7-1) defeated South Gibson, 35-14, Thursday.

4. MASE (9-0) defeated Halls, 56-0, Thursday.

(tie) 5. Bartlett (7-2) defeated No. 8 Collierville, 17-7, Friday.

(tie) 5. Houston (7-2) defeated Arlington, 39-0, Friday.

7. MUS (7-2) defeated PURE Youth, 28-7, Thursday.

8. Collierville (7-2) lost to No. 5 Bartlett, 17-7, Friday.

9. Germantown (7-2) defeated White Station, 49-0, Friday.

10. Melrose (8-1) defeated Kirby, 44-36, Friday.

11. Fairley (9-0) defeated No. 12 Freedom Prep, 14-6, Thursday.

12. Freedom Prep (7-2) lost to No. 11 Fairley, 14-6, Thursday.

13. Southwind (6-2) defeated Overton, 28-6, Thursday.

14. Craigmont (8-1) defeated Wooddale, 48-0, Thursday.

15. Central (5-4) lost to CBHS, 35-7, Friday.

Friday’s scores

Bartlett 17, Collierville 7

Briarcrest 49, St. Benedict 12

CBHS 35, Central 7

Center Hill 24, Olive Branch 20

Dyer County 39, Brighton 14

Fayette Academy 51, Harding 14

Germantown 49, White Station 0

Haywood 34, Covington 17

Hernando 37, Horn Lake 7

Houston 39, Arlington 0

Lake Cormorant 35, New Hope (Miss.) 3

Melrose 44, Kirby 36

Millington 40, McNairy Central 7

Mitchell 32, MLK Prep 0

Munford 53, Kingsbury 0

Northpoint 49, Sheffield 7

Oakhaven 42, Bolton 0

Ridgeway 39, Fayette-Ware 21

South Panola 35, DeSoto Central 0

Southaven 48, Lewisburg 0

Tipton-Rosemark 21, FACS 12

University School of Jackson 50, St. George’s 14

Whitehaven 44, Cordova 0

Thursday’s scores

Bluff City 22, Westwood 12

Craigmont 48, Wooddale 0

Douglass 18, Memphis Business Academy 12

Fairley 14, Freedom Prep 6

Hamilton 28, Trezevant 12

Lausanne 35, South Gibson 14

MASE 56, Halls 0

MUS 28, PURE Youth 7

Southwind 28, Overton 6

Bartlett outlasts Collierville in Region 8-6A battle

The last week of the season will decide the order of finish for the playoff contenders in Region 8-6A. But Bartlett took a big step toward securing the top seed on Friday.

Braylen Ragland threw a 92-yard scoring pass to Deshaun Catron early in the third quarter and the defense forced four turnovers as the Panthers downed visiting Collierville, 17-7.

Bartlett’s William Matthew (7) avoids tackles in the game against Collierville on Oct. 21, 2022. (Ryan Beatty/Special to The Daily Memphian)

With one week to go in the regular season, Bartlett is tied with Houston at 5-1 atop the region standings but the Panthers won the head-to-head meeting between the two. Bartlett travels to Whitehaven (3-3 in the region) for the regular-season finale on Oct. 28 while Houston hosts a White Station team that has already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Collierville, which lost its second straight, is tied with Germantown at 4-2. The Dragons host Arlington next week while the Red Devils host Cordova. The Tigers and Wolves are also on the outside looking in.

Whitehaven will also miss out for the first time since 2006 despite its 44-0 win over Cordova. The best the Tigers could finish would be 4-3 but they would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with both Collierville and Germantown should those teams lose next week.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs and the top two will host first-round games against the third and fourth-place finishers in Region 7.

Geron Johnson opened the scoring for Bartlett with a 41-yard run before Collierville tied it in the second quarter on a 9-yard pass from Aidan Glover to Eli Sisson.

Catron’s big reception gave his team the lead for good and Bartlett got some insurance on a 31-yard field goal from Zack Clutch in the fourth.

Bartlett held the Dragons to 189 yards and forced two fumbles, recovering one. Marco Tyson, Rahmaan Rinkin and Devin Rutherford all intercepted passes.

Summaries

(3) Lausanne 35, South Gibson 14 (Thursday): Brock Glenn went 11 of 20 for 190 and threw for three touchdowns in the first half as the Lynx (7-1) avenged a loss last season to South Gibson (5-4).

Lausanne rolled up 243 rushing yards to finish with 416 yards of offense. Running back Tyler Wilson accounted for 210 yards and the other two scores while Glenn added 68 rushing yards on six carries.

The Lynx close out the regular season on the road next week against Division 2-AA West region rival Northpoint.

(4) MASE 56, Halls 0 (Thursday): Kumaro Brown scored on a 92-yard interception return as MASE (9-0) got back to its shutout ways.

After allowing its first points of the year in last week’s 30-12 victory over Mantachie (Miss.), MASE posted its eighth shutout. The Phoenix end the regular season against Bluff City next week.

(7) MUS 28, PURE Youth 7 (Thursday): The Owls (7-2) had trouble for more than a half before pulling away for the victory over PURE (2-7).

Cameron Duhan put the visitors ahead in the second quarter with a 98-yard touchdown run. That’s the longest run an MUS team has ever allowed, surpassing a 91-yarder by Germantown’s Jeff McFerran in 1981.

MUS finally got on the board midway through the third as Wilson LeMay threw a 31-yard pass to William Tayloe. Tee Perry then put the home team up early in the fourth with a 7-yard scoring run. The Owls then pulled away as both Styker Aitken (25 yards) and Hudson Shoaf (11) returned interceptions for touchdowns.

The Owls picked off four passes in all, with Brandon Nicholson getting the other two. He now has six on the year. MUS was outstanding once again on defense, holding the Royals to 89 yards aside from Duhan’s touchdown run.

(9) Germantown 49, White Station 0: B.J. Blake (50 yards) and Jamarion Morrow (47) had long touchdown runs in the first half as Red Devils improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Region 8-6A.

Kylan Dickey returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Red Devils posted their second shutout of the season. Isaiah Tate completed 5 of 6 passes for 123 yards and two scores, with one going to Morrow and the other going to his twin brother, Israel Tate.

Back-up quarterback Tristan Colenberg, a freshman, was 8 of 9 for 99 yards and a touchdown. Tre’Von McGory, another freshman, caught two passes for 54 yards and a TD.

Germantown hosts Cordova in the regular-season finale next week.

(11) Fairley 14, (12) Freedom Prep 6 (Thursday): The Bulldogs improved to 9-0 and secured the regular-season Region 8-2A championship and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a victory over the War Eagles (7-2).

(14) Craigmont 48, Wooddale 0 (Thursday): Craigmont (8-1, 4-1 Region 8-4A) posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2013. The Cardinals are 0-9 and 0-4.

CBHS 35, (15) Central 7: The 83rd meeting between the two teams was never in doubt as the Brothers jumped out to a 35-0 lead behind quarterback Jack McLaughlin.

The senior opened the scoring with a 1-yard sneak, capping a 55-yard drive after Central opened the game with an onside kick that the Brothers recovered. Tristian Taylor then added a 24-yard touchdown run before McLaughlin made it 21-0 with a 24-yard pass to Ryan Hall.

He then completed a 30-yard throw to Wilson Thompson that set up a 1-yard TD by John Goodwin and finished things up by hitting Army commit Jaxon Hammond with a short pass that Hammond turned into a 70-yard score.

Both teams are 5-4 heading into Week 11. The Brothers will host St. Benedict while Central visits Munford.

CBHS leads the series, 42-34-7.

Millington 40, McNairy Central 7: Defense dominated for the Trojans (5-4), as Alejandro Gutierrez picked off two passes and they held McNairy to under 100 yards of offense.

Northpoint 49, Sheffield 7: Jack Patterson threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Trojans built a big early lead on Homecoming.

After Northpoint recovered a fumble on the Knights’ first possession, Patterson found Alex Musgrave from 35 yards out. Later in the first period, he connected with Gray Patterson on a 14-yard score. Christian Gilliland then made it 21-0 on a 77-yard run before Patterson hit tight end Paxton Huxford with a 37-yard TD.

Andrew Temko, Justin Henderson and Noah Oigbokie then added touchdown runs. Both teams are 6-3.

Southaven 48, Lewisburg 0: Britton Stovall threw four touchdown passes and the Chargers (8-0, 5-0 MHSAA 1-6A) rolled up 463 yards to remain undefeated.

Stovall opened the scoring with a 10-yard pass to Cordell Gray before Omar Brand’s 24-yard run made it 14-0. Stovall then connected with Dontavious Brevard from the 9 before the first quarter was over and hit Brevard again on an 86-yard play just before halftime.

The fourth was an 11-yarder to Kaylon Jackon midway through the third. Stovall finished 13 of 16 for 211 yards while also running for 65 yards on seven carries.

Lewisburg falls to 4-4 and 2-3.

Tipton-Rosemark 21, FACS 12: Ellis Fullen had all three touchdowns as the Rebels (2-6, 2-4 Division 2-A) downed the Crusaders (2-7, 1-4).

Box scores

(T-5) Bartlett 17, (8) Collierville 7

BHS -Geron Johnson 41 run (Pierce Rogers kick)

CHS - Eli Sisson 9 pass from Aidan Glover (Grayson Lytton kick)

BHS -Deshaun Catron 92 pass from Braylen Ragland (Rogers kick)

BHS -Zack Clutch 31 FG

First downs: Collierville 7; Bartlett 14.

Rushing: Collierville 19-97; Bartlett 32-162.

Passing: Collierville 10-19-3-92; Bartlett 9-17-2-141.

Collierville rushing: Logan Davis 7-43; Aidan Glover 8-42; Andy Bell 3-10; Joakim Dodson 1-2.

Bartlett rushing: Geron Johnson 15-93; Braylen Ragland 16-70; team 1-(-1).

Collierville passing: Aidan Glover 10-20-3-92.

Bartlett passing: Braylen Ragland 9-17-2-141.

Collierville receiving: Eli Sisson 4-53; Joakim Dodson 3-9; Logan Davis 1-49; Demikah Gregory 1-9; Noah Flaskamp 1-(-8).

Bartlett receiving: Deshaun Catron 3-96; Jeremiah Reed 3-29; Geron Johnson 2-8; D.J. Fayne 1-8.

Records: Collierville 7-2 (4-2 Region 8-6A); Bartlett 7-2 (5-1).

(7) MUS 28, PURE Youth 7

PURE -Cameron Duhan 98 run (Omar Sy kick)

MUS -William Tayloe 31 pass from Wilson LeMay (Andrew Tancredi kick)

MUS -Tee Perry 7 run (Tancredi kick)

MUS -Stryker Aitken 25 interception return (Tancredi kick)

MUS -Hudson Shoaf 11 interception return (Tancredi kick)

First downs: PURE 4; MUS 11.

Rushing: PURE 29-154; MUS 43-155.

Passing: PURE 8-19-4-33; MUS 3-10-1-32.

PURE rushing: Cameron Duhan 15-144; Joshua Bradley 4-9; Mario Robinson 6-2; Zach Sandifer 4-(-1).

MUS rushing: Tee Perry 29-103; Wilson LeMay 1-24; Noland Brown 2-16; Thomas Davis 1-12; T.J. Mayes 2-4; team 2-1; Brady Hughes 6-(-4).

PURE passing: Zach Sandifer 8-19-4-33.

MUS passing: Wilson LeMay 2-6-0-28; Brady Hughes 1-2-0-4; Liam Shepherd 0-1-1-0; Makhi Shaw 0-1-0-0.

PURE receiving: Mario Robinson 3-6; Tylan Dunn 2-17; Tra Hammond 1-7; Bryton Kearney 1-5; Tyler Williams 1-2.

MUS receiving: William Tayloe 1-31; Brady Hughes 1-4; Tee Perry 1-(-3).

Records: PURE Youth 2-7; MUS 7-2.