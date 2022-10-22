ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Week 10 Scoreboard: Lucas, Plymouth drop regular-season finales

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
And that is a wrap.

The 2022 high school football regular season here in Richland County is officially finished. In Week 10, Richland County went a combined 4-5 and six of the nine football-playing schools clinched playoff berths.

Let's check out some scores and stats from around the area.

Arlington 29, Lucas 21

The Cubs jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half on the road at Arlington, but ended up coming home with a loss.

The Cubs (4-6) jumped in front quickly. After recovering a pooch kick to start the game, Andrew Fanello capped a 45-second drive with a 29-yard touchdown run to put the Cubs ahead 7-0.

Graysen Jackson made it 14-0 with 11:56 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard run and, after an Arlington score, Andrew Smollen launched a 51-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Toms to make it 21-7 with 3:51 left in the first half.

From there, Arlinton scored 22 unanswered points to come away with the victory.

South Central 36, Plymouth 8

The Big Red (3-7) dropped their sixth consecutive game to end their season short of the playoffs.

The Big Red jumped out to an 8-0 lead when Andrew Miller went in for a rushing touchdown after a fake punt conversion with 9:43 left in the first quarter.

But the Trojans scored 36 unanswered points to pull away with a convincing victory.

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes 49, Mount Vernon 14

Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion 56, River Valley 49

Ontario 35, Shelby 28

Marion Harding 30, Pleasant 26

Firelands Conference

South Central 36, Plymouth 8

St. Paul 37, Monroeville 0

Northern 10 Athletic Conference

Colonel Crawford 42, Buckeye Central 7

Mohawk 26, Bucyrus 7

Upper Sandusky 17, Wynford 14

Carey 56, Seneca East 12

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Mount Gilead 44, Cardington 13

Centerburg 49, Fredericktown 14

Loudonville 28, Northmor 21

Danville 42, East Knox 21

Wayne County Athletic League

Dalton 47, Chippewa 7

Northwestern 41, Waynedale 10

Hillsdale 42, Rittman 7

Norwayne 38, Smithville 0

Principals Athletic Conference

Orrville 23, Triway 15

Fairless 41, Tuslaw 14

CVCA 48, Manchester 14

Canton South 21, Northwest 20

Nonconference

Villa Angela-St Joseph 41, Wooster 7

Western Reserve 48, Trinity 7

New Philadelphia 21, Dover 20

Arlington 29, Lucas 21

Sandusky Bay Conference

Clyde 13, Bellevue 12

Perkins 37, Sandusky 7

Tiffin Columbian 41, Norwalk 0

Willard 26, Vermilion 14

Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 2

Huron 31, Edison 6

Calvert 55, Lakota 14

Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 13

