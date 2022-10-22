ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett's defense gets it one win closer to Region 8-6A title with win over Collierville

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Rahmaan Rinkin danced all the way from midfield toward the locker room, wearing Bartlett’s version of a turnover chain after leaving the postgame handshake line following Bartlett’s 17-7 win over Collierville on Friday night.

Devin Rutherford danced with him and, as they made their way to the southeast end of the stadium, Bartlett coach Lance Tucker was waiting for them and told them to tell their teammates not to take their uniforms off yet until he got there,

“I’m ready to dance,” he said.

Bartlett has the swagger of a team on the cusp of its second region title in the last three seasons. But they don’t just look the part. They play it too.

Rinkin and Rutherford each had interceptions, and Marco Tyson added a third in a dominant defensive performance for the Panthers.

They’re hungry for region supremacy.

"I would love it, to get it for (our) seniors,” Rutherford said after the game. “This was a statement for Bartlett.”

The Panther defense frustrated Collierville all night. Minus a big play late in the first quarter, setting up Collierville's only score of the game, Bartlett (7-2, 5-1 Region 8-6A) was all over Dragons quarterback Aidan Glover . David Milburn and Tucker Waltz spent as much time as Glover in the backfield. Collierville (7-2, 4-2) never got comfortable.

That’s the type of performance Bartlett has to put together if it wants to enter the playoffs as a No. 1 seed.

“In my opinion, coach (Matt) Gore, the defensive coordinator, preaches, ‘Do your job,’ and they do their job to the best of their ability.”

Friday night was the latest example of how good this defense is .

It’s only given up more than 20 points in two of its six region games and has won the last four.

Bartlett’s offense didn’t play its best with three turnovers and inconsistent play. But Geron Johnson had a 56-yard touchdown run and Deshaun Catron had a 93-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Even when the offense isn’t performing as it should, the Panthers can always rely on their defense.

"We knew, coming in what their game plan was,” Rutherford said. “If they can’t beat us in the air, they’re not going to be able to beat us on the ground; they’re not going to be able to win the game.”

Bartlett has complete control over how it finishes. Tucker may not be ready to claim a region championship yet, but if the defense plays like it did Friday night against Whitehaven next week, he and the Panthers just might dance all the way home.

"Bringing (a region championship) back to Bartlett would be such an accomplishment,” Rutherford said.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw_ _.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Bartlett's defense gets it one win closer to Region 8-6A title with win over Collierville

