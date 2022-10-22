Football roundup: Ovid-Elsie prevails in OT, Mason finishes perfect

ELSIE -- After rallying to force overtime, Ovid-Elsie came away with a key late stop while wrapping up the regular season with a 21-20 victory over Division 5 No. 4-ranked Corunna on Friday night.

The Marauders stopped a 2-point conversion after a Jaden Edington touchdown for Corunna.

Ovid-Elsie pushed the game into overtime with a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining. Perrien Rasch scored a touchdown in the first OT before the Marauders added the extra point.

Tryce Tokar threw for 104 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 79 yards and Clay Wittenberg and Braxton Stenger each had receiving scores for Ovid-Elsie (7-2). Wyatt Bower threw for a team-high 96 yards and a score to go with 96 yards rushing for Corunna (7-2).

WILLIAMSTON 21, SEXTON 12

Quarterback Alex Petersburg had 139 yards passing, 49 yards rushing and three total touchdowns as Williamston closed the regular season with a nonleague win over Sexton (4-5). Zach Cribbs hauled in three receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, Caleb Hammond grabbed a receiving score and Ollie Brown tallied a team-high seven tackles for Williamston (7-2). John Douglas had 19 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown to lead Sexton, while Jeffrey Hudson had seven tackles.

MASON 57, EATON RAPIDS 6

MASON -- Joey Oberlin had 14 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Division 3 top-ranked Bulldogs wrap up their third perfect regular season in four years with their nonleague win. Kaleb Parrish had a touchdown reception and set the school record for career TDs, while Josh Fanson added 11 tackles and Tyler Baker had an interception for Mason (9-0).

DeWITT 49, WAVERLY 13

DELTA TWP. -- Bryce Kurncz led all rushers with 135 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers closed the regular season with a road CAAC Blue win over Waverly. Trav Moore notched 94 yards rushing and a touchdown, Aspen Keys punched in a rushing score and Jensen Ridley grabbed an interception for DeWitt (6-3, 3-2). Ronnie Spencer finished with 182 yards passing and a touchdown and Mar’Tavion Robinson had 125 yards receiving and returned a kick for a score for the Warriors (4-5, 2-4). Brandon Soltis became the state's career leader in made extra points in the win.

HOLT 14, ANN ARBOR HURON 8

HOLT -- Isaiah Foster ran for a team-high 91 yards with a score and threw for a touchdown to help the Rams outlast the River Rats (5-4) for a nonleague win in the regular-season finale. Seneca Moore ran for 54 yards and J.J. Moore pulled down a receiving score for Holt (6-3).

ST. JOHNS 44, ALPENA 14

ST. JOHNS -- Carson Pieters picked up 93 yards passing, 73 yards rushing and two total touchdowns to propel the Redwings to finish the regular season with a home nonleague win over Alpena (1-8). Mark Bendele tallied 70 yards rushing and a score, Tyler Weber notched 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Hunter Wylie hauled in a 49-yard receiving touchdown and Jace Livingston punched in a rushing score for St. Johns (3-6).

OLIVET 40, GULL LAKE 10

OLIVET -- Ramsey Bousseau rushed for a game-high 236 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception on defense to help Olivet finish the regular season with a home win over Gull Lake (3-6). Bo Lincoln threw for 90 yards with two touchdowns and punched in a rushing score and Tayven Feldpausch and Charlie Anderson each pulled down a receiving score for Olivet (7-2). JV score: Olivet 42, Saranac 16

CHARLOTTE 42, FOWLERVILLE 7

CHARLOTTE -- Braden Hill led all rushers with a 125 yards and three touchdowns and 51 yards receiving as the Orioles finished the regular season with a nonleague home win over Fowlerville. Christian Powers threw for 76 yards and a touchdown and Cutler Brandt grabbed the receiving score for Charlotte (8-1). Brady Hanna threw for 70 yards to go with a rushing score and Adam Aeschliman ran for a team-high 52 yards for the Gladiators (3-6).

IONIA 36, LAKEWOOD 7

IONIA -- Travis Tucker Jr. led all rushers with 144 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 58 yards and a score as Ionia closed out the regular season with a nonleague home win over Lakewood. Ethan Bowen ran for 88 yards, Anthony Miller picked up 70 yards rushing and a score and Mason Doty grabbed 37 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (4-5). Nathan Willette ran for 40 yards and Montreal Reid punched in a rushing score for the Vikings (6-3).

FOWLER 48, LESLIE 7

LESLIE -- Nolan Stump led the Eagles with a team-high 84 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their road nonleague win in the regular-season finale. Jacob Halfmann threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Carson Sillman racked up nine tackles and a sack for the Eagles (8-1). Jayden Colby threw for a team-high 69 yards and Evan Dexter notched seven tackles for the Blackhawks (2-7). JV score: Fowler 45, Leslie 6

JACKSON 22, HASLETT 13

JACKSON -- Nakai Amachree ran for a team-high 146 yards and a touchdown with 46 yards receiving for the Vikings as they fell short in a nonleague loss to Jackson (7-2). Jack Town notched a team-high 13 tackles and Will King made a pair of field goals for Haslett (6-3).

BATH 30, PERRY 10

Bradlee Uhlmann had 17 carries for 158 yards and two scores while helping the Bees complete the regular season with a nonleague win. Brayden Bennett threw a 70-yard touchdown to Colin Hagerman and also added a rushing score, while Cole Chamberlain ran for a TD for Bath (6-3). Max Parry paced the Bees on defense with 15 tackles.

STOCKBRIDGE 37, DANSVILLE 0

DANSVILLE -- Drew Robinson led the Panthers with 129 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 117 yards passing with a score to push Stockbridge to a nonleague road win over Dansville. Brock Rochow hauled in 61 yards receiving and a touchdown and grabbed an interception on defense for Stockbridge (6-3). Trent Ackerson ran for a team-high 76 yards and led the defense with seven tackles for the Aggies (3-6).

MONTROSE 17, LAINGSBURG 7

LAINGSBURG -- Ty Randall threw for 159 yards and ran in a touchdown for the Wolfpack in a nonleague home loss to Montrose (6-3). Connor Hulliberger picked up six receptions for a team-high 81 yards, Jack Borgman tallied 60 yards receiving and Seth Sivak tallied six tackles for Laingsburg (6-3).

DECATUR 47, SARANAC 0

DECATUR -- Cody Whipple threw for 28 yards for the Red Hawks in a nonleague road loss to Decatur (6-3). James Stevens led the defense with eight tackles and Warren Hill grabbed an interception for Saranac (2-7).

POTTERVILLE 48, MADISON HEIGHTS MADISON 20

Bryce Kauffman ran for 210 yards and four scores to lead the Vikings to the season-ending win.

ITHACA 21, SHEPHERD 7

Bronson Bupp ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Yellowjackets to a victory.. Nathan Mikesell added 140 yards on the ground for Ithaca (8-1).

PORTLAND 40, BERRIEN SPRINGS 6

KALAMAZOO LOY NORRIX 27, EASTERN 20

MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER 35, EVERETT 0

ADRIAN 26, OWOSSO 0

BIG RAPIDS 35, ALMA 19

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 48, BYRON 0

MAYVILLE 54, ASHLEY 12

FULTON 40, MORRICE 38

