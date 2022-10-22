ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsie, MI

Football roundup: Ovid-Elsie prevails in OT, Mason finishes perfect

By Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

ELSIE -- After rallying to force overtime, Ovid-Elsie came away with a key late stop while wrapping up the regular season with a 21-20 victory over Division 5 No. 4-ranked Corunna on Friday night.

The Marauders stopped a 2-point conversion after a Jaden Edington touchdown for Corunna.

Ovid-Elsie pushed the game into overtime with a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining. Perrien Rasch scored a touchdown in the first OT before the Marauders added the extra point.

Tryce Tokar threw for 104 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 79 yards and Clay Wittenberg and Braxton Stenger each had receiving scores for Ovid-Elsie (7-2). Wyatt Bower threw for a team-high 96 yards and a score to go with 96 yards rushing for Corunna (7-2).

WILLIAMSTON 21, SEXTON 12

Quarterback Alex Petersburg had 139 yards passing, 49 yards rushing and three total touchdowns as Williamston closed the regular season with a nonleague win over Sexton (4-5). Zach Cribbs hauled in three receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, Caleb Hammond grabbed a receiving score and Ollie Brown tallied a team-high seven tackles for Williamston (7-2). John Douglas had 19 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown to lead Sexton, while Jeffrey Hudson had seven tackles.

MASON 57, EATON RAPIDS 6

MASON -- Joey Oberlin had 14 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Division 3 top-ranked Bulldogs wrap up their third perfect regular season in four years with their nonleague win. Kaleb Parrish had a touchdown reception and set the school record for career TDs, while Josh Fanson added 11 tackles and Tyler Baker had an interception for Mason (9-0).

DeWITT 49, WAVERLY 13

DELTA TWP. -- Bryce Kurncz led all rushers with 135 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers closed the regular season with a road CAAC Blue win over Waverly. Trav Moore notched 94 yards rushing and a touchdown, Aspen Keys punched in a rushing score and Jensen Ridley grabbed an interception for DeWitt (6-3, 3-2). Ronnie Spencer finished with 182 yards passing and a touchdown and Mar’Tavion Robinson had 125 yards receiving and returned a kick for a score for the Warriors (4-5, 2-4). Brandon Soltis became the state's career leader in made extra points in the win.

HOLT 14, ANN ARBOR HURON 8

HOLT -- Isaiah Foster ran for a team-high 91 yards with a score and threw for a touchdown to help the Rams outlast the River Rats (5-4) for a nonleague win in the regular-season finale. Seneca Moore ran for 54 yards and J.J. Moore pulled down a receiving score for Holt (6-3).

More: Shawn Foster delivers again as Grand Ledge football claims share of CAAC Blue title

ST. JOHNS 44, ALPENA 14

ST. JOHNS -- Carson Pieters picked up 93 yards passing, 73 yards rushing and two total touchdowns to propel the Redwings to finish the regular season with a home nonleague win over Alpena (1-8). Mark Bendele tallied 70 yards rushing and a score, Tyler Weber notched 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Hunter Wylie hauled in a 49-yard receiving touchdown and Jace Livingston punched in a rushing score for St. Johns (3-6).

OLIVET 40, GULL LAKE 10

OLIVET -- Ramsey Bousseau rushed for a game-high 236 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception on defense to help Olivet finish the regular season with a home win over Gull Lake (3-6). Bo Lincoln threw for 90 yards with two touchdowns and punched in a rushing score and Tayven Feldpausch and Charlie Anderson each pulled down a receiving score for Olivet (7-2). JV score: Olivet 42, Saranac 16

CHARLOTTE 42, FOWLERVILLE 7

CHARLOTTE -- Braden Hill led all rushers with a 125 yards and three touchdowns and 51 yards receiving as the Orioles finished the regular season with a nonleague home win over Fowlerville. Christian Powers threw for 76 yards and a touchdown and Cutler Brandt grabbed the receiving score for Charlotte (8-1). Brady Hanna threw for 70 yards to go with a rushing score and Adam Aeschliman ran for a team-high 52 yards for the Gladiators (3-6).

IONIA 36, LAKEWOOD 7

IONIA -- Travis Tucker Jr. led all rushers with 144 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 58 yards and a score as Ionia closed out the regular season with a nonleague home win over Lakewood. Ethan Bowen ran for 88 yards, Anthony Miller picked up 70 yards rushing and a score and Mason Doty grabbed 37 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (4-5). Nathan Willette ran for 40 yards and Montreal Reid punched in a rushing score for the Vikings (6-3).

FOWLER 48, LESLIE 7

LESLIE -- Nolan Stump led the Eagles with a team-high 84 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their road nonleague win in the regular-season finale. Jacob Halfmann threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Carson Sillman racked up nine tackles and a sack for the Eagles (8-1). Jayden Colby threw for a team-high 69 yards and Evan Dexter notched seven tackles for the Blackhawks (2-7). JV score: Fowler 45, Leslie 6

JACKSON 22, HASLETT 13

JACKSON -- Nakai Amachree ran for a team-high 146 yards and a touchdown with 46 yards receiving for the Vikings as they fell short in a nonleague loss to Jackson (7-2). Jack Town notched a team-high 13 tackles and Will King made a pair of field goals for Haslett (6-3).

BATH 30, PERRY 10

Bradlee Uhlmann had 17 carries for 158 yards and two scores while helping the Bees complete the regular season with a nonleague win. Brayden Bennett threw a 70-yard touchdown to Colin Hagerman and also added a rushing score, while Cole Chamberlain ran for a TD for Bath (6-3). Max Parry paced the Bees on defense with 15 tackles.

STOCKBRIDGE 37, DANSVILLE 0

DANSVILLE -- Drew Robinson led the Panthers with 129 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 117 yards passing with a score to push Stockbridge to a nonleague road win over Dansville. Brock Rochow hauled in 61 yards receiving and a touchdown and grabbed an interception on defense for Stockbridge (6-3). Trent Ackerson ran for a team-high 76 yards and led the defense with seven tackles for the Aggies (3-6).

MONTROSE 17, LAINGSBURG 7

LAINGSBURG -- Ty Randall threw for 159 yards and ran in a touchdown for the Wolfpack in a nonleague home loss to Montrose (6-3). Connor Hulliberger picked up six receptions for a team-high 81 yards, Jack Borgman tallied 60 yards receiving and Seth Sivak tallied six tackles for Laingsburg (6-3).

More: Jack Jacobs' five total touchdowns lead Lansing Catholic in senior night blowout

DECATUR 47, SARANAC 0

DECATUR -- Cody Whipple threw for 28 yards for the Red Hawks in a nonleague road loss to Decatur (6-3). James Stevens led the defense with eight tackles and Warren Hill grabbed an interception for Saranac (2-7).

POTTERVILLE 48, MADISON HEIGHTS MADISON 20

Bryce Kauffman ran for 210 yards and four scores to lead the Vikings to the season-ending win.

ITHACA 21, SHEPHERD 7

Bronson Bupp ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Yellowjackets to a victory.. Nathan Mikesell added 140 yards on the ground for Ithaca (8-1).

PORTLAND 40, BERRIEN SPRINGS 6

KALAMAZOO LOY NORRIX 27, EASTERN 20

MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER 35, EVERETT 0

ADRIAN 26, OWOSSO 0

BIG RAPIDS 35, ALMA 19

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 48, BYRON 0

MAYVILLE 54, ASHLEY 12

FULTON 40, MORRICE 38

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football roundup: Ovid-Elsie prevails in OT, Mason finishes perfect

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
The Spun

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game

Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
indyschild.com

Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan

Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula

SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
COLORADO STATE
US 103.1

Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County

Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy