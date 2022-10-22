PREP ROUNDUP: Kuna pulls out 22-21 win over Middleton with trick play

The Kuna football team dipped into its trick plays to earn a State 5A playoff berth Friday.

Trailing 21-14 with the clock under a minute, Kuna quarterback Cole Luekenga hit receiver Luke Selto on a 31-yard post play to draw within 21-20 with 35 seconds to go.

Kuna called a timeout. Then the Kavemen came out and lined up to go for the 2-point conversion. Following a Middleton timeout, Kuna was in a tight formation and the center snapped it to a running back with the quarterback lined up behind a lineman. The back tossed a jump pass to a wide open Brody Bowen in the end zone as the Kavemen pulled out a 22-21 victory in a winner-to-state game.

Middleton (6-3) led 14-0 at halftime before Kuna (5-4) started its comeback.

Selto finished with four catches for 118 yards. Luekenga completed 25 of 38 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Patxi Franks led Middleton with 138 yards and one touchdown.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50, BORAH 20: The Grizzlies (8-1) ran away from the Lions (4-5) in a winner-to-state playoff.

Rocky Mountain quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 14 of 18 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Art Williams picked up 129 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, CAPITAL 7: The Mavericks (5-4) ran all over the Eagles (2-7) in a winner-to-state game.

Running back Dallin Van Gieson rushed for 195 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead Mountain View.

NAMPA 24, CENTENNIAL 14: The Bulldogs (7-2) opened a 24-0 lead in their winner-to-state game.

Running back Daniel Carrillo led Nampa with 161 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

HOMEDALE 49, MCCALL-DONNELLY 0: Trojans coach Matt Holtry was treated to his 100th career victory in the Snake River Valley runaway.

Trenton Fisher led Homedale, rushing for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 12 of 17 for 146 yards and a touchdown.

MELBA 43, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 28: The Mustangs (8-1, 4-0) clinched the Western Idaho Conference title at home against the Trojans (3-5, 2-2).

Melba rushed for 400 yards on 51 attempts. Gabe Shaffer led the way with 281 yards and 29 attempts and four touchdowns.

SODA SPRINGS 46, MARSING 13: The Huskies conclude their first season under coach Shea McClellin at 1-8.

NOTUS 60, RIMROCK 0: With the game out of hand, the Raiders forfeited at halftime.

Carter Woodland led Notus (7-1, 4-0) with four touchdowns. He returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception return for a touchdown.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Rocky Mountain boys crushed the field at the 5A District III championships, posting 23 points to easily beat runner-up Boise (80) at Eagle Island State Park.

The Rocky Mountain girls, meanwhile, got past defending state champion Boise 52-76.

Keith Uitdewilligen led Rocky Mountain, winning in a time of 15 minutes, 55.56 seconds. Benjamine Jense of Mountain View took second, a little more than a second behind at 15:56.82.

Rocky Mountain’s depth was incredible. Tyler Sainsbury (15:57.13) and Landon Heemeyer (15:57.16) finished third and fourth respectively.

The Grizzlies’ other two scoring runners were seventh and eighth respectively.

In the girls, Rilyn Stevens of Mountain View won in 18:39.23.

Defending state champ Allie Bruce of Boise was second in 18:45.30.