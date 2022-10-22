ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: The folly of believing delusions

By Sharon Kennedy
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1Anr_0iiYDp6f00

“A fool you can neither bend nor break. Pray heaven I may never have a wise fool for my friend. There is nothing more intractable than ‘My resolve is fixed!’ Many madmen say thus, but the more firmly they believe in their delusions, the more they stand in need of treatment.” Words by Epictetus, a Greek philosopher from the first century whose oratory was compiled by one of his students into “Golden Sayings.” This particular quote is No. LXIX. In trying to make sense of the madness surrounding the upcoming elections, I turned to the old masters who were authorities on Stoic morals. A quick Google search defines such morals as “the only things that always contribute to happiness are virtue and living in agreement with nature, and the only thing that necessitates misery is the corruption of reason.”

What does such a teaching have to do with a sophisticated, 21st century electorate who knows nothing of the beliefs of ancient philosophers? Well, maybe nothing if our reason has been corrupted. Maybe everything if it has not been. Let’s take a moment and step back from inciteful rhetoric. Such talk has the ability to whip a crowd into a hysterical frenzy, but what does that accomplish? Another storming of the Capitol? An assassination? What are the goals of such actions? Remember the chilling quote credited to Vice President Pence? During the insurrection, a Secret Service officer supposedly told him there was a vehicle waiting to transport him to a safe place. Apparently Pence said, “I’m not getting in that car.”

Perhaps Hoffa should have said likewise.

If his statement is true, why would Pence hesitate to accept the offer of a ride to safety? Was it because his reason had not been corrupted? That by virtue of such reason he did not give credence to the idea of a “stolen election” and was concerned his life

might be demanded as retribution for his insubordination to his boss? When did our society become hostage to the ranting of a delusional crybaby? Why are so many intelligent Congressional Ivy League graduates blindly following their Pied Piper when his own Vice President wouldn’t do as requested? Why are we still arguing the validity of the 2020 election almost two years after the fact?

Have we all gone mad? Did we inhale something that interrupted the normal working of our logical self? It’s sheer insanity to believe something that simply isn’t true. There is no bogeyman in the closet, no monster underneath our bed, no duly elected current U.S. president other than Joe Biden. Once we undermine our elections and throw the ultimate decision to the Supreme Court as was done in 2000, a handful of judges will decide who wins the White House. Is that what we want?

Our traditional form of government was decided long ago. If people think it’s time for a change, well then, have at it. Toss out the old. Usher in the new. When everything is run by oligarchs and privatized, kiss goodbye Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, unemployment and a myriad of other programs initiated by Democrats and upon which many citizens rely for a bare-bones existence. If you think the fools running the show now are your enemies, just wait until the crazies are voted in.

“The question at stake is no common one. It is this: Are we in our senses or are we not?” Epictetus, No. LXXIV

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email atauthorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: Committing crimes without consequences

In “Rhetoric,” Aristotle postulated that when men commit crimes, “Either they think they can do wrong without being found out, or if they are found out they can escape being punished or if they are punished the disadvantage will be less than what they gain. Their confidence is greater when they possess … a great deal of money … and are on good terms with the judges who try them. … Even if found out, they feel they can stave off a trial or have it postponed or corrupt the judges. … If sentenced, they can avoid or postpone paying damages. … The advantage to be gained is greater than retribution. … The crimes bring profit while punishment is nothing more than being called bad names.”
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Progressive House Democrats rescind letter, signed by Grijalva, urging peace talks with Russia

A group of 30 House Democrats has withdrawn a carefully worded and highly criticized letter sent Monday to President Joe Biden Monday, which urged him to reevaluate his approach to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by Russian aggressors and avoid a “protracted war.”  The letter, which was withdrawn Tuesday, called on the White House to...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Independent voters have their own take on the midterms. What they told The Gaggle

Votes are pouring in across the state and the candidates are making their closing arguments for every race, from governor to Congress to the state Legislature.  The ads on your screens, the flyers in your mailbox, the signs on seemingly every open corner are targeting the most coveted bloc of voters in Arizona: those who refuse to be beholden to either camp. Independents. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

683
Followers
984
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy