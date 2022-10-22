Wisconsin volleyball team has block party in a straight set victory over Michigan State

MADISON – After a slow start the Wisconsin volleyball team turned 70s night at the UW Field House into a block party.

Fueled by 16 blocks during the final two sets that sparked improved defensive play overall, the Badgers defeated Michigan State, 3-0, in front of an announced crowd of 7,229 Friday night.

The 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 victory extended fifth-ranked Wisconsin’s winning streak to seven and raised the team’s record to 7-1 in the Big Ten and 14-3 overall. Michigan State lost for the eighth straight time to Wisconsin and dropped to 10-10 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten.

The match was the first for UW since members of the team learned that their private photos and video were shared on the internet without permission. A UW spokesman informed the media in attendance that neither Sheffield or the players would answers questions on that matter.

“It was nice to finally start playing defense in the match,” Sheffield said. "I’m not sure we came out ready to play defense quite so much, but once we started defending a little bit and transitioning a little bit it got to be pretty fun.”

Sophomore outside hitter Julia Orzol led the Badgers with 13 kills, her fourth straight double-digit performance in the category, while posting a .333 hitting percentage. Senior middle blocker Danielle Hart equaled a season-high with 10 kills and hit .750.

Wisconsin Badgers were dominant at the net defensively

The story of the night, however, was how UW handled itself at the net when Michigan State took its swings. After the Spartans hit .407 in the first set, the Badgers held them to -.089 hitting in the second and -.033 in the third.

Junior middle blocker Caroline Crawford had a team-high eight blocks, seven during the final two sets. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin was next in line with four. Sophomore Anna Smrek added three.

UW, which ranked second in the nation in blocks, had eight in the second and third sets. Sheffield credited the improvement to getting a better feel for the Spartans, who have a new coach this year. Hart, who entered play second in the nation with an average of 1.67 blocks per set, felt she was reading Michigan State better.

“Initially getting out there you have a scouting report you’re thinking about a lot,” she said. “Personally, I felt I was sticking too strictly to that and I just started reading and trusting my gut more.”

Wisconsin's offense was in sync vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin got stronger each set. The first set featured 13 ties and three lead changes and the second set had four ties and one lead change.

After taking an 11-10 advantage in the second set, Wisconsin never trailed again. It led by as many as nine points on three occasions in the second set and owned a 10-point advantage twice in the final set.

While the defense was dominant, the offense flowed well. Almost everyone hit well. Junior middle Devyn Robinson hit. .583 on the way to eight kills. Franklin, facing her former team, had eight kills and hit .250. Smrek put down three of her five attempts for a .600 hitting percentage.

The Badgers’ .337 hitting percentage tied their fourth-best of the season.

“We just have so many options that no matter what teams throw at us, we’re ready to go, we’re ready to run through it, ready to flow through it,” senior setter Izzy Ashburn said. “It’s just confidence all around honestly.”

