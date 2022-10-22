ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamble helps Carlson repeat as Downriver League champions

By By Jeff Meade
GIBRALTAR – Jason Gendron took a gamble few coaches would dare to take Friday night.

It paid off and helped his Gibraltar Carlson football team repeat as Downriver League champions.

The Marauders pulled away from Woodhaven 38-18 in a first-place showdown that also put the cap on an 8-1 regular season for Carlson.

Gendron’s team roared out to a 17-0 first-half lead, saw the advantage all but evaporate, then regained the momentum in the second half.

Woodhaven trailed 24-12 in the third quarter but drove all the way to the Marauder 1-yard line where the drive ended on downs.

Carlson picked up nine yards on its next three plays. But instead on punting on fourth-and-1, the Marauders gambled big-time from their own 10-yard line.

Ben Przytula, a 250-pound senior lineman, lined up at slotback for the play. He bowled forward for 6 yards and a first down, keeping alive what would become a 99-yard scoring drive.

Gendron, a Jefferson graduate and first-year head coach at Carlson, made the call after consulting with his assistants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVzTU_0iiYDgPM00

“It was a communication between our staff,” he explained. “In a league championship game, sometimes you’ve got to roll the dice. I told Ben, ‘Don’t just get one, bust this thing.’”

The explosive Marauders are averaging 37 points per game and have scored at least 27 in every contest. Every one of their eight wins have been by at least 20 points.

Carlson continually made big plays on both sides of the ball Friday. Senior Omari Carter led the way offensively with 262 yards rushing. Eddie Light threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Timmy Simons.

The Marauders drove 77 yards on their first possession but had to settle for a 37-yard Kyler Ostrowski field goal. The junior would go on to boot five straight conversion kicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zc5AS_0iiYDgPM00

Light threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jackson Zachary and 29 yards to Timmy Simons to put Carlson up 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

Woodhaven came roaring back, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to 17-12.

The Warrior defense forced Carlson to punt to start the second half. Woodhaven then drove to the Marauder 28.

But a Zachary tackle led to a Woodhaven fumble and Izaiah Wright recovered for Carlson. Two plays later, Brandon Scheffler caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Light to extend Carlson’s lead to 24-12. Officials called offsetting penalties on the play but let the touchdown stand.

Scheffler said the Marauders saw how quickly the momentum could shift in a football game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxpJs_0iiYDgPM00

“We came into the locker room (at halftime) and were a little bit taken aback,” he said. “We realized we’re in a football game. It was what we needed. I think it helped us. When our team plays its best, we’ve got a shot at anybody in the state.”

Gendron added, “They weren’t down at halftime. We didn’t really have to pick them up. We came in and said, ‘We have the lead here. We just have another 24 minutes to play for a league championship.’

“There were a lot of expectations when I took over this year. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my staff. They bought into this. Tonight we were bend-but-not-break on defense. We were confident in our schemes. It was power football at its finest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BMLz_0iiYDgPM00

Carlson finishes 7-1 in the league and is 8-1 overall. It will share the Downriver title with Trenton, which beat Wyandotte Friday. Woodhaven is a game back at 6-2. The Marauders’ only loss this season was by five points to Southgate Anderson.

Now Carlson is guaranteed a home game when the playoffs open Friday. The Marauders will find out their opponent Sunday night on the MHSAA's "Sunday Selection Show" at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit.

Carlson 3 14 7 14 38
Woodhaven 0 12 0 6 18

First Quarter

C – Kyler Ostrowski 37 field goal

Second Quarter

C – Jackson Zachary 9 pass from Eddie Light (Ostrowski kick)

C – Timmy Simons 29 pass from Light (Ostrowski kick)

W – Devin Henry 1 run (kick failed)

W – Ethan Czajkowski 22 pass from Dominic Davis (pass failed)

Third Quarter

C – Brandon Scheffler 73 pass from Light (Ostrowski kick)

Fourth Quarter

C – Simons 4 pass from Light (Ostrowski kick)

W – Davis 4 run (run failed)

C – Omari Carter 9 run (Ostrowski kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing : Omari Carter, C, 29-262; Devin Henry, W, 28-169.

Passing : Eddie Light, C, 6-11-123; Dominic Davis, W, 7-13-115.

Receiving : Brandon Scheffler, C, 2-80; Gary Pilgrim, W, 2-51; Ethan Czajkowski, W, 3-41; Timmy Simons, C, 2-33.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Gamble helps Carlson repeat as Downriver League champions

