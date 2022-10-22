One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection

IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection.

The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported.

One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles besides the drivers, the Sheriff's Office said.

The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to overturn.

The Sheriff's Office said traffic on 25th East is congested because of the crash and motorists should avoid the area.

Sheriff's deputies, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls police and Idaho Falls firefighters and paramedics responded to the wreck.

The accident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.