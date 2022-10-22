ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Slow-moving train wreck': Urgent warnings after new research shows sharp spike in young people vaping - with one particular group most at risk

By Jade Hobman
 4 days ago

An alarming increase in young Australians taking up vaping is a 'slow-moving train wreck', health authorities warned.

Vaping in the state of Victoria has doubled in frequency in four years, according to a Victorian Smoking & Health Survey, published on Wednesday.

In an alarming trend, the data also showed there had been a sharp 'five-fold' rise in women aged 18 to 24 using the e-cigarettes across the state.

The vaping products, which young people are breathing deep into their lungs, contain 200 plus chemicals, many of which are banned under current law 
'If we want Victorians to live longer, healthier lives, we urgently need effective regulation of vaping that puts the health of our community first,' Dr Sandro Demaio (pictured, with wife, Olivia) said

Vapers in this age group, which made up 2.8 per cent of users under 30 in 2018-2019, has soared to 15.2 per cent in 2022, the research showed.

Victorians aged 18 to 30 also made up more than half of vape users in the state.

Dr Sandro Demaio from VicHealth, which funded the study, said the market has been flooded with cheaply imported, addictive products.

'[These items], which young people are breathing deep into their lungs, contain 200 plus chemicals, many of which are banned under current law,' the CEO told Nine News.

'Most of them contain nicotine but simply they don't put it on the packet.'

Dr Demaio (pictured) from VicHealth, which funded the study, said the market has been flooded with cheaply imported, addictive products

He said e-cigarettes contain formaldehyde and heavy metals, which can cause cancer and damage to the brain and lungs.

'We've seen a huge increase. In four years, a doubling among adults in Victoria and a five-fold increase in the use among young women,' Dr Demaio said.

Quit Victoria Director, Dr Sarah White, said decades of success in tobacco control could be undone with the ready availability of illegal e-cigarettes.

'We have an estimated 77,200 never smokers reporting they are currently using e-cigarettes, and more than half of past year e-cigarette users are vaping nicotine,' she said in a statement.

'At a time when, as a society, we are trying to reduce preventable ill-health, this is a slow-motion train wreck for Victoria.'

Vapers have already been calling up the state's Quitline, saying they can't shake the e-cigarette habit.

The data also showed Victorian vapers, who numbered 154,895 in 2018 to 2019, now amount to 308,827.

It also said almost one quarter of all Victorian adults currently using e-cigarettes have never previously smoked.

Dr Demaio said some of the vapes come in shapes like highlighters and have hoodie toggles, which kids can use to hide the e-cigarettes in their clothing

Dr Demaio said the colourful and multi-flavoured e-cigarettes are luring younger people in, with some vapes tasting like milk and fruit loops.

He added some of the vapes come in shapes like highlighters and have hoodie toggles, which kids can use to hide the e-cigarettes in their clothing.

The health advocate has called for tougher vaping laws, adding the problem was not just confined to Victoria.

He said the federal government needed to take action in keeping closer tabs on what comes into Australia.

A licensing scheme was also recommended in Victoria to identify vendors in the trade.

'We know a lot of the same chemicals and carcinogens in tobacco processing are contained in e-cigarette liquids,' Dr Demaio said in a statement.

'If we want Victorians to live longer, healthier lives, we urgently need effective regulation of vaping that puts the health of our community first.'

'We know a lot of the same chemicals and carcinogens in tobacco processing are contained in e-cigarette liquids,' Dr Demaio said 

Comments / 179

Shyra Stacy
3d ago

yall need to make up your mind. stop telling us to use vapes to stop smoking and then vilify us for giving up cigarettes for vaping.

Reply(11)
46
redwave2024
4d ago

I don’t see how tobacco is in the news nonstop but opiates aren’t? How many kids have we lost to opiates this year?

Reply(15)
92
LMBZ
3d ago

Blame our government for allowing anything that wrecks our Health. They don't care! It's all about the $$$$ only, not people's Health or Life. So many chemicals are forbidden in foods in Europe not here in the U.S.

Reply(3)
15
