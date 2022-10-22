Power play: Liam Powers gives CB East's running game extra pop

LANGHORNE — With a successful running game come the accolades.

Mostly for the running backs, however.

But worry not for the Central Bucks East offensive line. With all of senior halfback Ethan Shine’s success this season — 1,452 yards and 20 touchdowns through eight games — he has not forgotten the guys up front who have contributed to that as well.

“He’s a great guy,” said senior guard Liam Powers. “He’s humble. He takes us out to dinner, so we don’t mind him getting publicity.”

Friday, the Patriots improved to 8-1 on the season with a solid 22-7 win at Neshaminy.

And, once again, the running game was on full display. Shine rushed for 175 yards on 21 carries and touchdown runs of 7 and 70 yards in the second quarter.

“We have a lot of returning guys,” Powers said about the offensive line. “A lot of people who played last year. We are very confident of our ability. Last year, we were very young so we just have a lot of experience, and we’re able to drive people. Stay low, keep driving and this team is going to go the way our O-line goes.”

In football, the offseason is important for every team and every position on a team, but perhaps no more than on the offensive line. Powers, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds and has received Division I college offers from the likes of St. Francis and Fordham, said this unit began preparation for the 2022 season not long after the 2021 season concluded.

“For me, it started right after the season was over,” he said. “I gave myself maybe a week, then I just got right back into it.”

CB East is headed to the District One Class 6A playoffs in two weeks, but next week is the one the players look forward to the most every season. It is the rivalry game with Central Bucks West, which will be under East’s new lights for the first time.

What makes this team even closer than those in the past?

“For a lot of us seniors, we’ve all known each other since Pop Warner,” Powers said. “We’ve played with each other for a long time. Just to hang out, with how much we’re together and lifting, and all of the offseason activities that we do, it just helps keep us all one group.”

Three Things We Learned:

1. Shine can also catch the ball pretty well out of the backfield. He had two receptions, but his 66-yard bomb from quarterback Pat Keller in the third quarter was a dagger to Neshaminy, which had just scored on its previous possession to cut East’s lead to 15-7.

2. Defense was the name of the game for the Patriots on Friday, too, as they limited Neshaminy to just seven points, and aside from Markus Barnett’s 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the home team managed just 69 yards on the ground and 76 yards through the air. Junior linebacker Jack Donnelly was all over the field for East, with several big stops, including a third-quarter sack of Neshaminy QB Colin Baker.

3. Neshaminy's district playoff hopes probably come to an end with the loss. It was right on the bubble heading into the week and at 4-5, it would need to knock off rival Pennsbury and then hope for some help to get into the 16-team field for the playoffs, which start Nov. 4.

Game Balls:

Pat Keller had a good game throwing the ball for the Patriots, completing 7-of-10 pass attempts for 157 yards, with the one touchdown pass to Shine and one interception.

had a good game throwing the ball for the Patriots, completing 7-of-10 pass attempts for 157 yards, with the one touchdown pass to Shine and one interception. Markus Barnett continues to have just a huge season running the ball for Neshaminy. Through the first eight games, he had 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns, and against East, he finished with 120 yards on 25 carries, and the 50-yard TD run in the third quarter.

They said it:

“This team we just bond together so well,” said CB East senior quarterback Pat Keller. “We really are a family. Things click with us.”