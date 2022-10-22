ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Power play: Liam Powers gives CB East's running game extra pop

By Todd Thorpe
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qulf_0iiYDZB900

LANGHORNE — With a successful running game come the accolades.

Mostly for the running backs, however.

But worry not for the Central Bucks East offensive line. With all of senior halfback Ethan Shine’s success this season — 1,452 yards and 20 touchdowns through eight games — he has not forgotten the guys up front who have contributed to that as well.

“He’s a great guy,” said senior guard Liam Powers. “He’s humble. He takes us out to dinner, so we don’t mind him getting publicity.”

HS Football: Will Scibona is a junior, but he played a big role in CR North's Senior Night win

Friday, the Patriots improved to 8-1 on the season with a solid 22-7 win at Neshaminy.

And, once again, the running game was on full display. Shine rushed for 175 yards on 21 carries and touchdown runs of 7 and 70 yards in the second quarter.

“We have a lot of returning guys,” Powers said about the offensive line. “A lot of people who played last year. We are very confident of our ability. Last year, we were very young so we just have a lot of experience, and we’re able to drive people. Stay low, keep driving and this team is going to go the way our O-line goes.”

In football, the offseason is important for every team and every position on a team, but perhaps no more than on the offensive line. Powers, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds and has received Division I college offers from the likes of St. Francis and Fordham, said this unit began preparation for the 2022 season not long after the 2021 season concluded.

Friday Night Highlights!Friday Night Highlights! Scores, stats, recaps & highlights from Week 9 football

“For me, it started right after the season was over,” he said. “I gave myself maybe a week, then I just got right back into it.”

CB East is headed to the District One Class 6A playoffs in two weeks, but next week is the one the players look forward to the most every season. It is the rivalry game with Central Bucks West, which will be under East’s new lights for the first time.

What makes this team even closer than those in the past?

“For a lot of us seniors, we’ve all known each other since Pop Warner,” Powers said. “We’ve played with each other for a long time. Just to hang out, with how much we’re together and lifting, and all of the offseason activities that we do, it just helps keep us all one group.”

Three Things We Learned:

1. Shine can also catch the ball pretty well out of the backfield. He had two receptions, but his 66-yard bomb from quarterback Pat Keller in the third quarter was a dagger to Neshaminy, which had just scored on its previous possession to cut East’s lead to 15-7.

2. Defense was the name of the game for the Patriots on Friday, too, as they limited Neshaminy to just seven points, and aside from Markus Barnett’s 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the home team managed just 69 yards on the ground and 76 yards through the air. Junior linebacker Jack Donnelly was all over the field for East, with several big stops, including a third-quarter sack of Neshaminy QB Colin Baker.

3. Neshaminy's district playoff hopes probably come to an end with the loss. It was right on the bubble heading into the week and at 4-5, it would need to knock off rival Pennsbury and then hope for some help to get into the 16-team field for the playoffs, which start Nov. 4.

Game Balls:

  • Pat Keller had a good game throwing the ball for the Patriots, completing 7-of-10 pass attempts for 157 yards, with the one touchdown pass to Shine and one interception.
  • Markus Barnett continues to have just a huge season running the ball for Neshaminy. Through the first eight games, he had 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns, and against East, he finished with 120 yards on 25 carries, and the 50-yard TD run in the third quarter.

They said it:

“This team we just bond together so well,” said CB East senior quarterback Pat Keller. “We really are a family. Things click with us.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial

The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
visitphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros.

A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy