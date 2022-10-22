PREP FOOTBALL: Addison secures home playoff game with 45-12 win over Phillips

ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Bulldogs hosted region foe Phillips Friday night to see who would clinch second place in the region and host a first-round playoff game. Addison came out on top by the score of 45-12 in a game that started getting chippy in the fourth quarter.

The weather was great for the game but the crowd on both sides sat on their hands until the final quarter when the fireworks started. Phillips forced an Addison punt, and the Bulldogs defense got the ball right back for the offense as Bradley “Big Foot” Willette recovered a Bear fumble at the Bear 35. It didn’t take long for Jed “Wizard” Wilkins to go 35 yards untouched for the first Bulldog touchdown. Wilkins then connected on a two-point pass to Briley “Snake” Hayes for the conversion and at the 9:05 mark of the first quarter, Addison led 8-0.

Addison forced a punt and got the ball back at the Bear 45-yard line. Addison drove down to the 13-yard line but had to settle for a Peyton “Rudi” Holland 30-yard field goal. This was a rare field goal attempt for the Dawgs, much less with the kick being good. Holland’s solid kick put the Dawgs up 11-0 with 4:15 left in the first.

On the Bears’ next possession, Briley “Hit Man” Holt picked off a screen pass and got it down to the Bear 26-yard line. Three plays later, Wilkins went in from 16 yards out for his second touchdown of the night to up the lead to 17-0. Berry hit Holt for the two-point conversion attempt and Addison led 19-0.

On Addison’s next possession, in the second quarter, the Bulldogs went 94 yards in 10 plays for the touchdown. Brian “Boo Boo” Berry galloped in from 24 yards out for the touchdown. The two-point attempt was no good and the score was 25-0 with 4:09 to go in the half.

Phillips Lathen Burton returned the ensuing kickoff 44 yards to get the ball down to the Dawg 31-yard line. Burton had a 60-yard return negated by penalty earlier in the game. Six plays later, Phillips was facing a fourth and 8 from the Dawg 14-yard line when QB Nevin Elkins hit Brayden Ricketts on a beautiful fade pass for the touchdown. The Bear two-point play was no good and the half ended with Addison holding a 25-6 lead.

Phillips took the second half kickoff and facing a 3 rd and 9 from their own 47-yard line, Elkins threw a bomb to Ricketts again. This time Ricketts made an outstanding catch between two Bulldog defenders and took it to the house 53 yards for the touchdown. The extra point was no good and Phillips had made a game of it cutting the Dawg lead to 25-12.

Well, Addison came out ready to play as they continued pounding the ball between the tackles and throwing little jet sweep passes to the crossing running backs. Addison went 69 yards in 10 plays capping it off with a Wilkins to Braden “Cool Hand” Luker touchdown pass from 9 yards out. Josh “West Coast” Netherton took in the two-point conversion and Addison had upped the lead to 33-12 with 4:05 to go in the third.

On the Bears next possession, Brady “Big Poppa” Gilbreath made a leaping interception of an Elkins bomb. This set up the Dawgs at the Bear 49-yard line.

Five plays later, Holt chugged it in from 16 yards out to give Addison the commanding 39-12 lead. Two-point attempt was no good.

Addison forced a punt and then drove 42 yards down to the Bear 35-yard line. That is when Mr. Luker bowled through the middle of the Bear line and went the distance, 35 yards, for his second score of the night. Again, two-point was no good and Addison led 45-12 in the fourth quarter.

Phillips next possession saw them with a first down at the Bulldog 44-yard line when Elkins went deep again. But he didn’t figure on Gilbreath being there and picking him off a second time. Gilbreath ripped the ball out of the Bear defenders’ hands and set the Bulldogs up at their own 4-yard line.

This is when the frustration started showing for the Bears. Phillips was assessed three personal foul penalties on the final Addison drive of the night, long after the game was decided and against the Bulldog second team. Addison ran out the clock and took home the win and secured second place in the region, with a 45-12 victory.

Addison 7-2 (5-1 region) and will travel to Shoals Christian for their final region matchup of the year. Addison has already secured second place in the region and will host a first-round playoff game. Phillips falls to 6-3 (4-3 region) and their regular season is over. Phillips is in the playoffs but must hope for a Hackleburg loss next week for a third-place finish in the region. A Hackleburg win moves Hackleburg to third and drops Phillips to fourth due to a Hackleburg victory over the Bears earlier in the year.

Unofficial stats

Addison had 49 rushing plays for 333 yards. Addison had 11 passing plays for 87 yards. Addison had 60 total plays for 420 total yards. Phillips had 16 running plays for 26 yards. Phillips had 23 passing plays for 142 yards. Phillps ran 39 total plays for 168 total yards.

Addison’s Hayes went two completions in six attempts for 36 yards. Wilkins went four completions in five attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Addison’s Wilkins had eight carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Berry had nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Hayes had eight carries for 57 yards. Luker had four carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Malaki Blakely had seven carries for 38 yards. Holt had two carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Addison’s Wilkins had one catch for 29 yards. Luker had two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. Hayes had two catches for 28 yards.

On defense, Addison was led by Caleb “The Animal” Vintson with five tackles. Hayden “Big Play” Holland, Hayes, Wilkins and Lane “Duct Tape” Tubb all had four tackles a piece. Willette and Jordan “The Hammer” Hubbert had three tackles a piece. Gilbreath had two interceptions and Holt had one. Blakely had a sack. Willette had a fumble recovery and a batted down pass.

