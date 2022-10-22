ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs falls to Tuscaloosa Academy 41-22

By Doug Bates
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
BREMEN, Ala. – The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights traveled to face the Cold Springs Eagles Friday night and looking for their seventh win of the season, they were able to defeat the Eagles and return home with a 41-22 victory.

The Knights received the opening kickoff and on their own 45-yard line. Opening up with their passing game, Quarterback Preston Lancaster completed two passes to Andrew David to get the Knights down to the 3-yardline. Lancaster then called his own number and took the ball into the end zone for the first score of the night. The PAT was good and with 9:12 left in the first the Knights led 7-0.

Cold Springs started the next drove on its own 20. The Knights defense forced a three and out and the Eagles punt was returned by Luke Kilgore all the way down to the Eagles’ 5-yard line.  Running Back Sherabiah Jones took it in for the score a few plays later and the Knights took a 14-0 lead.

Hank Harrison and Dylan Smith got the Cold Springs running game going on their next possession. With the Knights stacking the box, Dylan Smith got behind the defense and The Eagles quarterback found him at the Knights 14-yard line. Three plays later, Hank Harrison scored to trim the lead to 14-6 as the first quarter came to an end.

An Eagles onside kick attempt failed, and the Knights started their next drive with good field position. A pass to Andrew David moved the ball to the Eagles’ 27 and Jones took a big run down to the 11. Lancaster dropped back and found Kilgore for the touchdown to make it a 21-6 game.

Tuscaloosa Academy added one more touchdown to its lead before halftime and went into the locker room leading Cold Springs 28-6 at the break.

The Cold Springs Band, led by longtime Band Director William Johnson, put on a great country melody show at halftime. The band members wore their Halloween costumes.

The third quarter opened with Cold Springs receiving the kickoff and starting on their own 20, but the Knights defense forced a three and out and went on to add two more touchdowns to their lead in the third.

Cold Springs scored two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early Knights lead and the Eagles fell to Tuscaloosa Academy at home 41-22.

Cold Springs finishes the regular season with a record of 4-6 and will look to build on the experience from this year when they get back under the lights in 2023.

