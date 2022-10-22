ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Warriors fall in final seconds at Brewer 22-21

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – After taking a tough loss to East Limestone last week, the West Point Warriors hit the road for their regular season finale at Brewer Friday night. The score was tied most of the night, but West Point was able to take a 21-14 lead over the Patriots late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Hunter Hensley hit Eli Sims for a 99-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Warrior faithful in attendance, Brewer answered, and put together a scoring drive that finished in the end zone with 45 seconds on the clock. Trailing 21-20, the Patriots opted to go for the two-point conversion and the lead. The try was successful, and Brewer moved out in front of West Point 22-21 with less than a minute to play.

The Warrior offense managed to move the ball out near midfield on the ensuing possession but couldn’t get any points on the board and Brewer took the thriller over West Point 22-21 to earn a playoff berth.

The Warriors finish the regular season 3-7 with the loss and they’ll be looking to bounce back with another postseason appearance in 2023.

ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

