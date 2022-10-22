Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Wednesday, October 26th
(KMAland) -- A busy Wednesday with 1A and 2A regional finals throughout the state of Iowa, including KMA Radio broadcasts in Denison, Atlantic and Harlan. Check out the full Wednesday slate below. KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE. Maryville at Benton (B) KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE. Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals. Riverside vs. Gehlen...
kmaland.com
IATC releases team rankings ahead of State XC
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet. The Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while the St. Albert and Glenwood boys lead the way with respective No. 3 rankings in 1A and 3A.
kmaland.com
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (10/26): Top statistical performances from Week 9
(KMAland) -- The ninth week of the regular season and opening week of the playoffs brought us some big performances in KMAalnd Iowa football. This space is for honoring those:. Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (366) Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (293) Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (288) Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine...
kmaland.com
Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
kmaland.com
East Atchison rolls Rock Port for third-straight district title
(Oregon) – The East Atchison volleyball team captured its third-straight district title and punched their ticket to a State Sectional with a sweep of Rock Port Tuesday night. The Wolves outlasted the Blue Jays in a marathon first set, before making quick work of their opponent for a 31-29,...
kmaland.com
3 Maryville volleyball players earn All-District honors
(KMAland) -- Three Maryville volleyball players have been honored with All-District honors. Rylee Vierthaler and Kennedy Kurz were both named First Team selections while Anastyn Pettlon was picked to the Second Team. Maryville dropped a four-set district final to Benton on Monday night.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowans Score a Combined $75,000 in Iowa Lottery Winnings
Northeast Iowans have scored big Iowa Lottery winnings within the last two weeks totaling $75,000. Lottery officials say Dustin Chatfield of Cresco won a $20,000 prize with the “Word Search” InstaPlay game after he purchased his winning ticket at Cresco Mart in Cresco. Word Search is a $20...
kmaland.com
Falls City's Jones to continue softball career at Northern State
(Falls City) -- Falls City’s record-breaking star catcher Madi Jones will play softball at the next level with Northern State. Jones, who owns six school records with the Tigers, recently committed to Northern State and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday. “A couple years ago, I started...
kmaland.com
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
kmaland.com
Iowa State's Hatch, Stonestreet pick up Big 12 awards
(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Annie Hatch and Brooke Stonestreet were both honored with Big 12 Conference Player of the Week awards on Tuesday. Stonestreet was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week while Hatch was tabbed as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. View the...
kmaland.com
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
kmaland.com
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Police Say Mountain Lion in Central Iowa Outside of Des Moines is Headed East
Mountain lions aren't supposed to be in our area. Meaning, if you see one then it's far away from home. Many times these rogue cougars come from Nebraska, South Dakota, or Wyoming and are searching for food. It's generally not a concern, but when one is spotted within city limits...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
kmaland.com
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
kmaland.com
Bearcats to play as third seed in women's MIAA soccer tournament
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has drawn the No. 3 seed in the MIAA women’s soccer tournament. The Bearcats are in the tournament for the fifth time since 2011 and will host Washburn on Sunday. View the complete reelers from Northwest athletics linked here.
Comments / 0