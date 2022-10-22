Read full article on original website
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship
No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie at Portageville in championship game
Photo gallery from Portageville's win over East Prairie in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth straight year, Jackson is headed to the Class 5 District 1 championship. Despite a tight first set, the Indians were able to settle in and roll to a 26‑24, 25‑17, 25‑17 win over Lutheran South in the C5D1 semifinals Monday at Oakville High School.
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie makes history with 3-1 win over Malden
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The East Prairie volleyball team will compete for a district championship for the first school history after a 3-1 win over Malden in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Semifinals at Portageville High School on Monday, Oct. 24. The second-seeded Lady Eagles defeated the third-seeded Green...
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
It's gametime for revamped Redhawk hoops
It may be difficult to perceive as you walk through the near 80-degree warmth of an Indian summer in the Bootheel, but it actually is basketball season, and the Southeast Missouri State men’s program is ready to get after it with a scoreboard turned on. SEMO will host NCAA...
C2D1 Volleyball: East Prairie versus Malden
Photo gallery from East Prairie's 3-1 win over Malden in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Portageville on Monday, Oct. 24.
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire. The dangers on the...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
