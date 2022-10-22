No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”

DEXTER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO