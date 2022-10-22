ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter

No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne

Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W

Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

It's gametime for revamped Redhawk hoops

It may be difficult to perceive as you walk through the near 80-degree warmth of an Indian summer in the Bootheel, but it actually is basketball season, and the Southeast Missouri State men’s program is ready to get after it with a scoreboard turned on. SEMO will host NCAA...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship

No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran

Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
JACKSON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Large field fire in Cape County

Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake.
CARBONDALE, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Charleston

The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

