semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie at Portageville in championship game
Photo gallery from Portageville's win over East Prairie in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
semoball.com
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
semoball.com
It's gametime for revamped Redhawk hoops
It may be difficult to perceive as you walk through the near 80-degree warmth of an Indian summer in the Bootheel, but it actually is basketball season, and the Southeast Missouri State men’s program is ready to get after it with a scoreboard turned on. SEMO will host NCAA...
semoball.com
C2D1 Volleyball: East Prairie versus Malden
Photo gallery from East Prairie's 3-1 win over Malden in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Portageville on Monday, Oct. 24.
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship
No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title
FRUITLAND, Mo. — For the third straight year, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders can call themselves district champions. The Crusaders swept Scott City 25‑20, 25‑14, 25‑21 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. "I think (winning a third straight...
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth straight year, Jackson is headed to the Class 5 District 1 championship. Despite a tight first set, the Indians were able to settle in and roll to a 26‑24, 25‑17, 25‑17 win over Lutheran South in the C5D1 semifinals Monday at Oakville High School.
semoball.com
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
KFVS12
Large field fire in Cape County
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. That rain moving in...
KFVS12
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake. Updated: 6 hours ago.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
