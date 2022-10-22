Read full article on original website
St. Pius Volleyball Tops Farmington To Take Class Four District One
(Farmington) The St. Pius Lancers beat Farmington three sets to one to take the Class Four District One Championship at Black Knight Fieldhouse on Regional Radio. Pius took the first set 25-20 and the second 25-23. Farmington prevented the sweep with a 25-23 win in set three…. St. Pius claimed...
Valle Catholic Warriors On Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Valle Catholic Warriors joined the Regional Radio Sports Team at Applebees in Farmington for the Coles Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable. The Warriors finished the regular season undefeated at 9-0 defeating Kennett last Friday. Valle Catholic was short-handed for the regular season finale against the Indians but still managed to pick up a convincing victory to put a stamp on a phenomenal season. Head Coach Judd Naeger says his team had to adjust.
#4 St. Pius Comes From Two Sets Down To Defeat #5 Windsor In Class 4 District 1 Semifinals On KREI & KJFF
(Farmington) Two of the top teams in the state duked it out in a five-set thriller, but the 4th ranked St. Pius Lancers came out on top to defeat the 5th ranked Windsor Owls to advance to the Class 4 District 1 Championship game. Windsor broke away in the first...
JCAA 2022 Softball All Conference, Coach and Player of the Year
The Jefferson County Athletic Association has named its All-Conference First, Second and Honorable Mention teams along with its. Coach and Player of the Year.
Jefferson Tops #9 St. Vincent On J98
(Jefferson County) The St. Vincent Indians had a chance to win the I-55 Conference Championship outright, but the Jefferson Blue Jays had other plans. Blue Jays quarterback Kole Williams tossed three touchdown passes and scored another on the ground to lead his team to a 46 to 28 win over St. Vincent in the J98 Game of the Week.
Fox’s Jackson is Applebee’s Athlete of the Week
(Arnold) Carter Jackson, a junior soccer player for the Fox Warriors is this week’s Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Jackson has been a scoring machine. of late having notched hat tricks in three consecutive games against Parkway North, Sullivan and Ritenour. He also set a Fox season scoring record with 19 goals, the record was previously held by Cody Voney. Fox boys soccer head coach Nathan Knee-House says Carter has put some memorable shots in the net.
North County’s Lauren Politte And Lucy Pace Cap Off Great Seasons With Runs To State Singles Tournament
(Bonne Terre) The North County Raiders girls tennis team won their third straight district title and were once again represented at the state tournament at the individual level. Lauren Politte and Lucy Pace both qualified for the Class 1 state singles tournament but they were both ousted in the quarterfinal...
Judith Diane Coleman — Celebration of Life 11/6/22 11 A.M. until 3 P.M.
Judith Diane Coleman of Hillsboro passed away Thursday, October 20th, she was 73 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 6th from 11 AM until 3 PM at the Hillsboro Knights of Columbus in Hillsboro. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Iris May Paul – Service 10/29/22 at 11 a.m.
Iris May Paul of Fredericktown died Thursday (10/20) at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitaton for Iris Paul will be Friday (10/28) evening from 5 until 8 and Saturday morning from 9...
Betty Lou Howell — Celebration of Life 10/30/22 2 P.M. until 6 P.M.
Betty Lou Howell of Festus passed away on October 8th, she was 83 years old. A Celebration of Life for Betty Howell will be held on Sunday (10/30) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the DeSoto Community Center. Burial in the Rosebud Cemetery in Potosi. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Donna Roth – Service 1pm 10/24/22
Donna Roth of Park Hills died Thursday at the age of 74. The funeral service is 1pm Monday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Parkview Cemetery.
Cade Isaiah Beck – Service 10/26/22 6 p.m.
Cade Isaiah Beck of Jackson died last Wednesday at the age of 24. His visitation will be Wednesday afternoon starting at 3 o’clock with the funeral service starting at 6 on Wednesday at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp offering energy assistance to eligible families
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) offers energy assistance for those families in-need and that qualify. Lisa Avis is the Utility Assistance Coordinator for the JFCAC. She says they are currently providing Liheap (Lie-Heap) to their consumers. My MO Info · KJ102422H. Avis adds there is...
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
Festus R-6 Classroom Expansion Plan
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is working on a classroom expansion plan. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says the plan will include a reconfiguration of the district’s school buildings which will not take effect until August 2024. My MO Info · KJ102122G. Dr. Reuss further explains the reconfiguration...
Marian Warden — Service 10/28/22 11 A.M.
Marian Warden of Festus passed away Wednesday (10/19), she was 92 years old. A visitation for Marian Warden will be Thursday (10/27) evening from 4 until 8 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Friday (10/28) morning from 10 until the time of the...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Festus R-6 prepping early childhood center for next year’s kick off
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District continues to prep for the opening of its Early Childhood program which is set to begin in August 2023. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss has more information. My MO Info · KJ102522A. The District’s Early Childhood Center will be housed at the former Wee...
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire. The dangers on the...
